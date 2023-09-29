Giving Props: Best player bets for the Vikings against the Panthers

As we’ve done every week thus far, and will continue to do throughout the 2023 NFL season, it’s time to take a look at some of the prop bets that you can place on the Minnesota Vikings for each of their games. This week, the 0-3 Vikings head to Bank of America Stadium to face the 0-3 Carolina Panthers in a game that should feature plenty of offense.

We went 2-for-3 on our bets last week, coming up short on the longest reception for Jordan Addison. We’ll see if we can hit the trifecta this week with our selections.

Justin Jefferson, 101.5 receiving yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

For the second consecutive week, the over/under for the NFL’s best receiver is north of 100 yards. Last week, Jefferson put up 149 yards against the Chargers. . .and his per-game average went down. That’s awfully impressive. The Panthers are banged up in the secondary, which means that Jefferson should have plenty of room to operate again. There will eventually be a week where Justin Jefferson doesn’t hit the “over” on his receiving yardage prop. . .but I don’t think it’s going to be this week.

The play: Over

Kirk Cousins, longest completion 39.5 yards: Over (-120) or Under (-110)

Cousins was leading the NFL in passing yardage coming into Week 4 action, and has hit a pass of at least 40 yards in each of the first three games this season. Again, we’ve pointed out that the Panthers’ secondary is in a bit of a bad way, and Cousins has multiple targets that have shown that they can either get open deep or turn a short pass into a long play. I’ve got a feeling that Cousins is going to make this one happen this week.

The play: Over

Alexander Mattison, 56.5 rushing yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Last week, Mattison put together what was by far his best game of the season, rushing for 93 yards and averaging 4.7 yards/carry. He’s still showing issues with ball security. . .he probably should have had another lost fumble against Los Angeles. . .and the Vikings are likely going to want to get a look at the newly-acquired Cam Akers to see what he brings to the table. I think those two things combine to put a bit of a dent in Mattison’s production from last week. I wouldn’t mind being wrong on this one, though.

The play: Under

Those are the best prop bets for the Vikings this week, in one man’s opinion. Do you have any bets that you’ve got an eye on?