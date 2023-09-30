Why is the Vikings' Defense Still Offensive? Plus, Vikings vs. Panthers Game Preview

In this episode of Two Old Bloggers with Darren Campbell and Dave Stefano, the focus is on the struggling Vikings defense and the potential demotion of Alexander Mattison, plus the week 4 preview of the Vikings vs. Panthers.

The first theme discusses the disappointment surrounding the Vikings' defense under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Despite his aggressive approach, the defense has not shown significant improvement, giving up nearly 400 yards and high 20s in points per game. Comparisons are made to the performance under previous coordinator Ed Donatell in 2022, revealing that the defense is giving up more points and similar yardage. The lack of adjustments by Flores when the defense is struggling is also highlighted.

The second theme addresses the possibility of Alexander Mattison being demoted due to his recent fumbling issues. Kevin O’Connell, the offensive coordinator, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the turnovers and stated that players who continue to fumble may be benched. Mattison’s performance, including fumbles and dropped passes, has not been impressive, and his PFF grade is relatively low. The potential arrival of Cam Akers, the former Rams running back, adds to the uncertainty surrounding Mattison’s starting position.

The third theme previews the upcoming game between the Vikings and the Carolina Panthers. The focus is on Bryce Young, the rookie quarterback for the Panthers, and the advantage of facing him instead of veteran Andy Dalton. The Vikings' defense, despite its flaws, is expected to employ a heavy blitzing strategy against Young to exploit his rookie status. The offensive line’s struggles in pass protection and the need for better coaching decisions from O’Connell are also discussed. The matchup between the Vikings’ pass catchers and the Panthers’ secondary is seen as favorable for the Vikings.

Overall, this episode highlights the challenges faced by the Vikings' defense, the potential changes in the running back position, and the upcoming game against the Panthers. The hosts express their concerns about the team’s performance and emphasize the need for improvement in various areas to turn the season around.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook and podcasts on your favorite aggregator. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

