Vikings Elevate WR N’Keal Harry to the Active Roster

The Vikings are elevating WR N’Keal Harry to the active roster ahead of the game against Carolina.

The #Vikings have elevated WR N'Keal Harry to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Carolina. pic.twitter.com/aU3B548Bu3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 30, 2023

After placing WR Jalen Nailor on IR, the Vikings elevated WR Trishton Jackson to the active roster last week against the Chargers. Jackson played just one snap on offense and six on special teams.

However, it looks like N’Keal Harry is being elevated this week instead. That could simply be the Vikings managing the limitations on elevating practice squad players in Jalen Nailor’s absence, or it could be a bit more significant.

The Vikings struggled in the red zone last weekend against the Chargers, and Harry could’ve been elevated to help the Vikings’ red zone offense. At 6’4”, 225 pounds, Harry is a big receiver that is good at making contested catches. He’s also been a good blocker at times. Adding Harry as an option in the red zone could give Cousins a good corner fade option- most likely against single coverage- to help cash-in on red zone opportunities.

We’ll see if the Vikings use Harry much on Sunday, and if so if he proves effective. With some success, Harry could find himself on the active roster for an extended period as a role player.