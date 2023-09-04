Join The Daily Norseman’s 2023 Survivor Contest!

As we’ve done in past years, this season we’re going to be running a Survivor Pool for those Minnesota Vikings fans who want to try their hand at deciding one winner for each week of the season. This season, however, you’re going to have the chance to turn your knowledge into some cold, hard cash.

Yes, thanks to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, if you should win this year’s Survivor Pool, you can take home $250. In addition, there will be a second chance pool that will start in Week 5 for those that get eliminated early on which will give you the chance to win $100. We’ll advertise for that one. . .you guessed it. . .ahead of the Week 5 games.

For those of you who aren’t sure how the Survivor Pool works, here’s a quick explainer.

Every week, you will pick one. . .just one. . .team that you think will win their game for a particular week. If that team loses or has their game end in a tie, you are eliminated from the pool. If that team wins, you advance to the next week, but you can’t pick the team that helped you advance for the remainder of the time you’re still in the pool. The longer you stay alive, the trickier things get when it comes to picking winners, so if you’re the last person standing you will truly have earned your money.

If there are multiple winners, the prize pool will be split between those who were last eliminated.

So, if you’re feeling brave, click on the link below to sign up for The Daily Norseman’s 2023 Survivor Pool!

