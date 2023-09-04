The Vikings Big Picture: Bold Predictions and Future Insights for the 2023 Minnesota Vikings Season

Get ready for the 2023 NFL season with Tyler Forness and Dave Stefano on The Real Forno Show. The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener and the guys are here to break down the matchup and give their bold predictions for the season ahead.

With the season already here, it’s time for some bold predictions. Host Tyler Forness brings you his bold predictions for the 2023 season. The Vikings are currently six-point favorites going into the opening weekend and face a Buccaneers team in transition. Offensively, the Vikings are a team that finally has continuity at playcaller, and defensively they are going to be an interesting one to watch with Brian Flores at the helm.

But the guys don’t stop there. They also take a deep dive into the Vikings’ future, analyzing their salary cap situation moving forward after the T.J. Hockenson extension. And with the 2023 quarterback class just starting one week of college football, Tyler and Dave discuss what the future may hold for the Vikings and the league as a whole.

