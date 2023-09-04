NFL Week 1 Opening Odds: Vikings open as favorite over Buccaneers

It’s game week, everybody! Your Minnesota Vikings will open up the season this coming Sunday afternoon when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium, and if the Really Smart Football People™ are to be believed, there’s a pretty solid chance that the Vikings are going to start 2023 off with a victory.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings have been installed as a 6-point favorite over the Buccaneers for their Week 1 matchup in Minneapolis. The over/under for the game currently sits at 45.5 points.

Tampa has a lot of questions coming into this one, not the least of which concerns their new quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Tom Brady retired. . .and stayed retired. . .this offseason, so now the former #1 overall pick will lead a new team with a new offensive coordinator into the regular season opener.

Of course, that isn’t to say that the Vikings aren’t without questions of their own. The team was near the bottom of the league on defense last season and bid adieu to a lot of familiar faces. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores will attempt to turn the defense around, but he’s got a lot of young, inexperienced players to work with in his first year in the Twin Cities.

It’s not terribly surprising to see the Vikings favored in this one, what with them being at home. On paper, this is a game that the Vikings should win, but as the old cliche goes, games aren’t played on paper. We’ll have to see if the Vikings can hold up after a season where they were, largely, labeled as frauds despite running up a 13-4 record in Kevin O’Connell’s first season at the helm.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is slated for noon Central time, with the broadcast being handled by CBS.