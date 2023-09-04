Kyle Rudolph to retire as a member of the Vikings

Kyle Rudolph has had a long and productive National Football League career, much of it spent with the Minnesota Vikings. Now, he’s deciding to hang it up as a member of the franchise that his name is synonymous with.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rudolph is set to retire from the NFL, and will do so as a member of the Vikings. He will reportedly be honored by the team in Week 3, when the Vikings are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Rudolph was the Vikings’ second round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2011 NFL Draft. Rudolph quickly established himself as one of the best red zone threats in the league and held that title for much of his time with the Vikings. His final season in Minnesota was in 2020, and he has firmly entrenched himself in the team’s record books at the tight end spot.

As it stands today, Rudolph is second in team history in receptions and receiving yardage for tight ends, trailing only Steve Jordan in both of those categories, and has more touchdown receptions than any tight end in Minnesota Vikings’ history.

Congratulations to Kyle Rudolph on an outstanding National Football League career, and hopefully we’ll learn more about how the team plans to honor him here in the coming days.