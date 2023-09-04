 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 September 2023

Pass is... caught! For the win! And the Vikings are moving on!

By Tyler_Ireland
/ new
Wild Card Round - Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Since Our Last Open Thread...

2023 NFL Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

OLBs Coach Mike Smith Taking a Personal Leave of Absence

Kyle Rudolph to retire as a member of the Vikings

NFL Week 1 Opening Odds: Vikings open as favorite over Buccaneers

Vikings 2023-24 Season Prediction

Join The Daily Norseman’s 2023 Survivor Contest!

I don’t usually get to post these open threads, so I figured I’d take this opportunity to share an ancient YouTube music video titled: Will the Vikings suck this year?

You’re welcome.

- Tyler

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...