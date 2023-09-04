Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 September 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
2023 NFL Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
OLBs Coach Mike Smith Taking a Personal Leave of Absence
Kyle Rudolph to retire as a member of the Vikings
NFL Week 1 Opening Odds: Vikings open as favorite over Buccaneers
Vikings 2023-24 Season Prediction
Join The Daily Norseman’s 2023 Survivor Contest!
I don’t usually get to post these open threads, so I figured I’d take this opportunity to share an ancient YouTube music video titled: Will the Vikings suck this year?
You’re welcome.
- Tyler
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
