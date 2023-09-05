Minnesota Vikings Safety Josh Metellus gives a glimpse into the upcoming season

Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus joins the show to give his thoughts on the upcoming season, what it was like being named captain, and how he feels about Thursday Night Football games.
