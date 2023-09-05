Vikings Sign N’Keal Harry to the Practice Squad, Release Alan Ali

The Vikings continue to make changes to their practice squad roster, announcing on Monday that they’ve signed WR N’Keal Harry to the practice squad and releasing C/G Alan Ali to make room for him.
Harry was a late addition to the Vikings roster last month and had a decent camp but was among those released in the final cutdown.
A former first-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, Harry is a big-bodied receiver (6’4”, 225 pounds) whose strength is contested catches but otherwise has struggled to get open since being drafted. He also graded well as a run blocker his last year in New England according to PFF.
Harry joins Lucky Jackson, Trishton Jackson, and Thayer Thomas as the fourth wide receiver on the Vikings practice squad.
