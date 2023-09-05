 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings Sign N’Keal Harry to the Practice Squad, Release Alan Ali

Front office continues to make changes ahead of the regular season start

wludford
Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

The Vikings continue to make changes to their practice squad roster, announcing on Monday that they’ve signed WR N’Keal Harry to the practice squad and releasing C/G Alan Ali to make room for him.

Harry was a late addition to the Vikings roster last month and had a decent camp but was among those released in the final cutdown.

A former first-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, Harry is a big-bodied receiver (6’4”, 225 pounds) whose strength is contested catches but otherwise has struggled to get open since being drafted. He also graded well as a run blocker his last year in New England according to PFF.

Harry joins Lucky Jackson, Trishton Jackson, and Thayer Thomas as the fourth wide receiver on the Vikings practice squad.

