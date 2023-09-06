Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

In one of the surest signs we can have that the season is upon us, it’s time for the first injury reports of the 2023 NFL season. Both the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have put together their first such reports for their Week 1 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium, so let’s take a look at both of them right here.

As is tradition around here, we start out with the report for the visiting team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Did Not Participate

DL Calijah Kancey (calf)

Limited Participation

S Kaevon Merriweather (quad)

LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring)

Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf)

Kancey was the Buccaneers’ first-round pick in this year’s draft and has been away from practice for a while. From everything I can gather looking around the internet, I don’t know if I’d lean towards him playing as things stand right now, but that’s a story to monitor for the Bucs as the week moves on.

The Bucs also have running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn listed as missing practice for non-injury-related reasons. If that persists into tomorrow, we’ll add him to tomorrow’s injury report.

And now, on to the home team.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

LB Troy Dye (elbow)

Yes, only one player was listed for the Vikings on their first injury report of the year, and that player was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice session. Much as they were going into the opener last year, the Vikings are about as healthy as you could hope a roster could be ahead of the first game of the season.

Those are the first injury reports of the week, and of the 2023 NFL season, for the Vikings and the Buccaneers. We’ll have the interim injury reports for you after they’re released tomorrow.