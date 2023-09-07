Vikings vs Buccaneers Week One Preview with Judd Zulgad

The highly anticipated Week one of the NFL season is finally here! The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10th at U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans are eager to see how the Vikings will perform in their first game of the season, and there is a lot to talk about.

To delve into the first week of the season, The Real Forno Show has invited Vikings Wire columnist and Minnesota’s Sports Dad, Judd Zulgad to discuss the Vikings’ first game. This is an exciting opportunity to hear from a knowledgeable expert about what we can expect from the Vikings on Sunday.

Interestingly, the Vikings currently have a win total of 8.5 wins via Draft Kings Sportsbook, which is a positive sign for the team. Many believe the Vikings should win on Sunday as the Buccaneers are a team in transition, moving forward without Baker Mayfield. However, this means that the Vikings should not underestimate the Buccaneers and their new-look offense. How will the Vikings attack their new-look defense run by Brian Flores?

In addition to discussing the Vikings’ first game, we will also talk about Justin Jefferson’s contract extension, offensive line continuity, and the state of the cornerback room. These are all important factors that will impact the Vikings’ success this season.

