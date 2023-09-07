Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs discussion

We made it, everyone!

Well, we haven’t made it to Minnesota Vikings football yet. . .that’s still a few days off. But tonight, the 2023 NFL regular season officially kicks off as the reigning and defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, open things up at Arrowhead Stadium against one of our NFC North brethren, the Detroit Lions.

This game is set to kick off at around 7:20 PM Central time, and will be broadcast on NBC. Most of the other Thursday Night games, including next week’s game, will be exclusive to Amazon Prime and local area broadcasts, but tonight’s season opener is on the channel with the peacock.

(And probably the Peacock app, too, if you’re into that sort of thing.)

As we have for the past couple of years, we are going to have our staff members making picks for every game this season in coordination with the folks from Tallysight. Here are our picks for this one. Keep in mind that numbers may vary slightly based on when each individual person put their picks into the Tallysight system. You can always check with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook to find the most up-to-date numbers for this game.

With that, it’s time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some football that actually means something. Enjoy the game, everybody!