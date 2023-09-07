Josh Metellus signs two-year contract extension

Fans of the Minnesota Vikings have been anticipating big news on the contract extension front, and on Thursday it finally happened.

The Vikings and safety Josh Metellus reached agreement on a two-year extension worth up to $13 million, including $6 million guaranteed, per source. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2023

Metellus was the Vikings’ sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and after being on the practice squad for his first few weeks of his rookie season he was promoted to the active roster and has been there ever since. He hasn’t seen a lot of snaps on defense over his first few seasons, but he has become a core member of the Vikings’ special teams. He blocked a pair of punts last season and has been impactful on other special teams units as well.

With Harrison Smith, potentially, in his last season with the Vikings, the team could be grooming Metellus for a larger role on defense going forward. The Vikings appear to be ready to use more three-safety looks this coming season, which will also give Metellus more opportunities to get on the field on defense. Even if that doesn’t happen, though, having a special teams leader like Metellus is a positive for the team.

Congratulations to Josh Metellus on his new contract extension and a few more years in purple!