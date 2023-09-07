Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

We’re getting closer to Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and our Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium, folks. It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for the second injury reports of the week from both sides. Let’s take a look and see if there are any changes to be found, shall we?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Did Not Participate

G Cody Mauch (back, new addition to injury report)

Limited Participation

DL Calijah Kancey (calf, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

S Kaevon Merriweather (quad, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf)

Plenty of good news for the Bucs, as three of the players from the initial injury report have seen their level of practice participation increase from yesterday. That’s balanced out by a new name on the report, that of rookie guard Cody Mauch, who did not practice on Thursday after apparently not having any issues on Wednesday. Back injuries can be a bit tricky so it will be interesting to see what tomorrow’s final report says.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

LB Troy Dye (elbow)

P Ryan Wright (ankle, new addition to injury report)

Yes, the Vikings have added another name to their injury report, as punter Ryan Wright has apparently tweaked an ankle. Fortunately, he was a full participant in practice on Thursday despite the issue, so hopefully it’s just something minor and won’t affect him too much for the rest of the week.

Final injury reports will be out tomorrow, ladies and gentlemen. There doesn’t appear to be a whole lot of drama concerning this week’s reports, but this is the NFL, so you never know what could potentially happen. When the reports do come out, we’ll have them right here for you.