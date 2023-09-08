Vikings at Buccaneers: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time for the final injury reports for teams around the NFL heading into the first full Sunday of the 2023 season. The Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no different, as they’ve both put their final reports for Week 1 out for everyone to look at. Let’s take a look ourselves here now, starting with the visiting team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Calijah Kancey DT Calf DNP LP FP Questionable Cody Mauch G Back --- DNP DNP Questionable Kaevon Merriweather S Quad LP FP FP --- Anthony Nelson LB Hamstring LP LP FP --- Antoine Winfield Jr. S Calf FP FP FP ---

A couple of question marks on the final report for the Bucs in Kancey and Mauch, but they’ve been going in different directions. Kancey started out the week missing practice but worked his way up to full participation status by Friday, while Mauch was out there on Wednesday but has missed the last two practices. Their statuses will be worth keeping an eye on as we get closer to Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings Week 1 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle --- --- LP Questionable Troy Dye LB Elbow FP FP FP --- Ryan Wright P Ankle --- FP FP ---

Pretty short list for the Vikings, but there is a bit of reason for concern when it comes to Marcus Davenport. He was added to the injury report on Friday with an ankle issue that appears to have just come up today. Kevin O’Connell said that Davenport went through his regular amount of drills and that he should be able to handle a full workload on Sunday afternoon, but seeing him just pop up on the last injury report like this is a bit worrisome.

Those are your final injury reports for the Buccaneers and the Vikings as we continue our march toward the season opener. We’ll have plenty more coverage of this one as we get closer to kickoff.