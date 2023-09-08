 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings release RB Myles Gaskin

But it appears to be a procedural move

By Christopher Gates
Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

As we get closer to Sunday afternoon’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Minnesota Vikings are doing some roster shuffling.

The team has announced that they have released running back Myles Gaskin after only having signed him a week or so ago. However, from all accounts, it is merely a procedural move.

The plan appears to be that Gaskin will sign with the Vikings’ practice squad as soon as he’s eligible to do so, and that he will then be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium

Gaskin was signed back on 30 August to fill the #3 running back spot behind Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler after Kene Nwangwu was placed on injured reserve. Though the Vikings are taking more of a committee approach at running back this season than they have in past years, I’m not sure how many snaps Gaskin is in line to see. His pass-catching prowess will get him some opportunities, but it remains to be seen just how many.

Should the Vikings make any more roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game, we’ll have them for you right here.

