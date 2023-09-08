Vikings release RB Myles Gaskin

As we get closer to Sunday afternoon’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Minnesota Vikings are doing some roster shuffling.

The Vikings have indeed released RB Myles Gaskin.



**BUT**



It's a procedural move, and he's not going anywhere. He would revert to the practice squad tomorrow and be elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 8, 2023

The team has announced that they have released running back Myles Gaskin after only having signed him a week or so ago. However, from all accounts, it is merely a procedural move.

The plan appears to be that Gaskin will sign with the Vikings’ practice squad as soon as he’s eligible to do so, and that he will then be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium

Gaskin was signed back on 30 August to fill the #3 running back spot behind Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler after Kene Nwangwu was placed on injured reserve. Though the Vikings are taking more of a committee approach at running back this season than they have in past years, I’m not sure how many snaps Gaskin is in line to see. His pass-catching prowess will get him some opportunities, but it remains to be seen just how many.

Should the Vikings make any more roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game, we’ll have them for you right here.