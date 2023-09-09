SB Nation Reacts Results: Who scores the Vikings’ first touchdown?

We have the results of our most recent SB Nation Reacts poll for the Minnesota Vikings, and this week we asked you who you thought would score the Vikings’ first touchdown on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The results this week, at least to me, were a little bit of a surprise.

Of our respondents this week, 41% believe that the first player to make their way into the end zone for the purple will be T.J. Hockenson, he of the shiny new contract extension. That’s a pretty solid pick, given his abilities in the red zone and the fact that the Vikings will be making a lot of use of him this season.

Second place went to Alexander Mattison, with the Vikings’ new lead running back garnering 28% of the vote. Justin Jefferson got a much lower percentage of the vote than I thought he might, with just 12% of our readers picking him to get the team’s first score. K.J. Osborn was behind him at 7%, and “Other” came out with 5% of the tallies this week.

Jordan Addison was also a part of this week’s poll but apparently got fewer votes than “Other,” so he doesn’t appear on the graphic for this week. I think his chances are better than that, but we’ll see how it plays out.

Once we get into next week’s poll we’ll be back to having the weekly question about whether or not you feel the team is moving in the right direction as well as another question (or two or three) specifically about the Vikings.

Thanks for participating, everybody!

