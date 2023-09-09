Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9,10 September 2023

One day left. I am not sure how much cap space the team has remaining but overthecap has it at 4.5M and that does not include the last two players for the final 53 man roster or the practice squad players (I think). spotrac has it at 6.4M. Not sure where they are going to get the money to extend Jefferson if that is the plan. Probably an O’Neill restructure.

All I know is it needs to get done or else it is going to be even more expensive!

Other Vikings News

After contract extension talks stalled this offseason, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins let the world know that he doesn’t intend to restart contract talks until next March.

Longtime Vikings beat reporter Judd Zulgad argued that the way the cards have fallen over the past nine months has shown that Cousins is not a priority for the organization. If he puts together another winning season, Cousins could seek to move on to a place where he is valued higher when 2024 free agency opens next March.

“There doesn’t appear to be any animosity between Cousins and the Vikings’ front office or Cousins and O’Connell. But the Vikings have made it clear that Cousins wasn’t one of their key priorities this offseason. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who had a year left on his rookie contract, just signed a four-year extension that contains $42.5 million in total guarantees,” Zulgad wrote, adding that Justin Jefferson is also expected to be rewarded as the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

“Jefferson, of course, might have some questions about who will be throwing him the ball in 2024. If O’Connell continues to get the most out of Cousins, the happy-go-lucky quarterback could decide to take his act elsewhere,” Zulgad added.

Vikings Have Ideal Situation for Young QB

The upcoming quarterback craft class could be a historic group brimming with first-round talent. That bodes well for the Vikings, who could be seeking a future franchise quarterback by next April.

Minnesota would be an ideal situation for a young quarterback to develop with weapons like Jefferson, Hockenson and Jordan Addison at their disposal long term.

Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill make up one of the top tackle duos in the league, and with the cap savings that come with a quarterback on a rookie-scale deal, the offensive interior could be reinforced with veteran free agents.

Lastly, Kevin O’Connell has proven to be the quarterback whisperer with what he got out of Cousins in 2022. The culture he’s building in Minnesota builds up players, which is exactly what a young quarterback will need.

But as the 2023 NFL season is set to begin, Jefferson isn’t taking an aggressive approach to the state of his contract negotiations.

“Of course I would want a contract to be done,” Jefferson told reporters on Thursday, per ESPN. “But at the end of the day, it is all up to (the Vikings) and what the ownership wants to do with that.”

Some players prefer not to have their contract negotiations bleed over into the regular season, viewing it as a distraction from their work. But when asked if that was an issue for him personally, Jefferson volleyed the onus back to the Vikings: “It’s up to them.”

“I’m in a different situation,” Jefferson said on Thursday. “I’ve done something that no one has ever done in the history of the game. So my situation is a little bit different than everyone else’s.

“Of course, I’m going into my fourth year, trying to talk about contract (stuff) two years early. There’s so many different parts that go in towards it. That’s why I leave it up to my agent and just keep my mindset on the field.”

Jefferson understands the nature of the business, but he told reporters that he’d love to keep working with the only starting quarterback he’s really known in the NFL.

“It’s a part of the business. It’s kind of really hard to say,” Jefferson said. “Of course I would love for Kirk to continue to be my quarterback. ... But again, I don’t control that. That’s up to the team and up to Kirk. But of course I would love to have Kirk and continue my journey with Kirk.”

Projected Deal: Five years, $160 million. $120 million guaranteed.

The next Justin Jefferson contract extension from the Vikings will be a four-year, $125 million deal with a $32 million signing bonus and $75.5 million guaranteed.

