Super Wild Card Weekend Monday Doubleheader Discussion

Super Wild Card Weekend wraps up this afternoon and this evening with yet another doubleheader, courtesy of Mother Nature.

The early game this afternoon was the game that was supposed to be in the noon Central slot yesterday, but got moved because of the weather in western New York. It’s still cold and snowy, but it will (apparently) be good enough for the AFC East Champion Buffalo Bills to host the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game will be broadcast on CBS and will kick off at 3:30 PM Central. If the Bills win, they will host Kansas City next week while Baltimore will host Houston. If the Steelers should win, the Divisional Round matchups would be Steelers at Ravens and Texans at Chiefs.

The nightcap will come to us from Tampa and be broadcast on ABC and ESPN at 7:15 PM Central time. This one will feature the NFC South Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. Whoever wins this game, they’ll travel to Detroit for the Divisional Round next week while the San Francisco 49ers will host Green Bay on the other side of the NFC bracket.

If you’re going to be watching today’s action, you can hang out here and watch it all with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans and talk about what’s happening on the field or pretty much anything else. If you’d like to revisit our picks for this weekend’s games, you can see them all right here.

Enjoy the games, everyone!