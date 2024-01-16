Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 16 January 2024

Congratulations to the Lions and Packers for winning their playoff games and showing that the NFC North was a not too shabby.

This offseason is going to be HUGE. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will make decisions that are going to affect his career.

In the last daily thread I presented a quick and dirty plan. I was thinking about it more in the context of the two rivals winning and the Vikings possibly being well behind these teams in terms of roster strength, cap space, and draft capital.

The plan I presented included signing Bryce Huff but I am going to swap Hunter in here ...

Extend Cousins - 2 yr 75M (fully gtd & no trade)

Extend JJ - 4 yr 132M

Extend Hunter 3 yr 75M

Extend Dalton Risner - 3 yr 21M

Cut Smith

Sign DJ Reader (DT) - 3 yr 45M

Sign L’Jarius Sneed (CB) - 4 yr 70M

This is what happens with the cap with these moves and I am including the players already under contract with large cap hits except for Bradbury and Phillips

Player - Deal : 2024 : 2025 : 2026 : 2027 : 2028 : 2029

O’Neill : $22,930,868 : $26,019,114 : $23,203,892

Cousins 2 yr 70M : $20,250,000 : $52,750,000 : $25,500,000 (dead)

Jefferson 4 yr 132M : $19,000,000 : $19,000,000 : $19,000,000 : $42,500,000 : $42,500,000 : $9,000,000 (dead)

Hunter - 3 yr 75M : $14,663,333 : $32,243,334 : $31,000,000 : $12,000,000 (dead)

Hockenson : $14,050,000 : $15,100,000 : $19,600,000 : $21,600,000

Murphy : $10,161,754 : $4,200,000 (dead)

L’Jarius Sneed 4 yr 70 : $8,500,000 : $19,500,000 : $20,500,000 : $21,500,000

DJ Reader 3 yr 45M : $8,000,000 : $14,000,000 : $19,000,000 : $4,000,000 (dead)

Smith : $7,831,768

Oliver : $6,174,000 : $9,424,000 : $2,848,000 (dead)

Risner 3 yr 21M : $4,000,000 : $8,000,000 : $9,000,000

Total : $135,561,723 : $196,036,448 : $141,303,892 : $85,600,000

overthecap estimates : $249,586,281 : $260,000,000 : $284,000,000

This shows that 11 players would take up 54% of the cap in 2024, 9 players would take up 75% of the cap in 2025, and 9 players would take up 50% of the cap in 2026.

Bringing back the top players and trying to sign a couple top free agents is going to force the team to fill out the rest of the roster with a lot of players earning close to the minimum. This does not even have Darrisaw or Bynum extensions.

The Cousins, Hunter, O’Neill, and even Hockenson (post injury) deals look ominous/hideous.

We are in more trouble than a little bit but, heh, as long as we keep our favorites we should be fine right?

If they bring everyone back then had better get to the Super Bowl otherwise we should get a new regime.

