Report: Russell Wilson potentially “intrigued” by Vikings

We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings going forward, but there are people advancing a scenario that the team should probably attempt to avoid.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Vikings could, potentially, be a target for soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson, provided that the Vikings don’t sign Kirk Cousins to an extension before free agency.

Here’s the report from behind the great E$PN paywall:

Don’t be surprised if Wilson, should he become a free agent, is intrigued by Minnesota, assuming Kirk Cousins doesn’t re-sign with the Vikings (a big question). Kevin O’Connell comes from the Sean McVay passing tree that maximizes quarterback efficiency. Wilson would have plenty of weapons in a group that includes Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison.

Yeah. . .I would think that a lot of guys would be “intrigued” by the idea of throwing to those three guys, along with whoever else the Vikings might add this offseason. Kind of like how most guys are “intrigued” by the idea of dating a Hollywood actress but probably shouldn’t expect their phone to ring anytime soon.

Wilson has fallen out of favor in Denver. The Broncos gave up a ton of draft capital and players to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks before the 2022 NFL Draft, and in his two seasons in Denver, Wilson has been less than stellar. Sure, some of that had to do with dealing with the disaster that was Nathaniel Hackett in his lone (not even full) season as the Broncos head coach, but it was this past season that the Broncos benched Wilson for the final two games of the year.

It just wouldn’t make a lot of sense for the Vikings to turn to Wilson if they don’t bring back Cousins. If you’re going to draft a rookie and need a “bridge” quarterback to start while you’re getting him ready to go, there wouldn’t be any reason to let Cousins walk and then bring in a clear downgrade in Wilson. Sure, Wilson might be cheaper because he’s got a lot of guaranteed money coming from the Broncos yet and could take a smaller deal from his new team. However, since I’m guessing that Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are interested in at least trying to win football games, swapping out Cousins for Wilson would clearly be a step in the wrong direction.

Do you put any stock in the idea of Russell Wilson potentially being the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, folks?