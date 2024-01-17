Vikings Reacts: Predicting the quarterback of the future

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

As the offseason rolls on, we’re back with another SB Nation Reacts survey about our favorite football team.

This week, since it’s going to be the big topic of the offseason for this team, we want everyone to take a stab at who they think will be the quarterback for the Vikings in 2024. We’ve given you the option of the guys that are currently on the roster, including those that are pending free agents, as well as the option of next year’s quarterback not being on the current roster.

That last one can mean pretty much anything, whether it’s a draft pick or. . .ugh. . .signing someone like Russell Wilson to a deal should the Vikings decide to not bring back Kirk Cousins for 2024.

Yes, we’re still about eight weeks away from the start of the new NFL league year and the beginning of the free agency period, but it’s never too early to talk about the most important position on the football field, is it?

So, cast your votes in the survey here and make your opinions known in the comments section. We’ll be along later in the week with the results.

Thanks in advance to everyone that participates in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey!