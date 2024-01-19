VikesNow: The 4 Absurd Vikings Theories Alive at the Moment

On this Friday’s edition of VikesNow, Dustin Baker and Tyler Ireland go over four different Vikings theories that have been floating around social media: A potential Justin Fields trade to Minnesota, Russell Wilson possibly signing with the Vikings, A Justin Jefferson trade, and Tua Tagovailoa to Minnesota + Kirk Cousins to Miami. From there, we will try to determine whether or not those theories are at least quasi-realistic or just flat out absurd.

Notably absent is Dakota Koep, who was ruled out this week after waking up with excruciating knee pain. The self described “Queen of Positivity” is probable to return for next Friday’s episode. We wish her well.

