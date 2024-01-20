NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule, Picks, and Saturday Discussion

The NFL Playoffs are back with the Divisional Round and a doubleheader both today and tomorrow. Today’s action will see both of the #1 seeds take the field after getting a week off to rest and do whatever else teams do during their bye week in the hopes of advancing to next weekend’s Championship Games.

Today’s slate kicks off at 3:30 PM Central time in Baltimore, as the Houston Texans will travel to take on the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. The Texans defeated Cleveland last weekend to advance to this week’s game while the Ravens watched everything from home. ABC and ESPN will provide coverage of this one.

If Baltimore wins, they will host the AFC Championship Game next weekend. If Houston wins, they will travel to play whoever wins tomorrow’s game between Kansas City and Buffalo

From there, we’ll move on the Levi’s Stadium and the NFC side of the bracket, as Green Bay will face the team that owns them in the postseason, the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay had a bye last week, for all intents and purposes, so San Francisco having the week off might not be as big an advantage this time around. Kickoff for this one is slated for 7:15 PM Central time and the game will be broadcast on FOX.

When the Niners win, they will host either Detroit or Tampa Bay in next weekend’s NFC Championship Game.

Here are our picks for all of the Divisional Round games for this week, courtesy of the folks from Tallysight. If you want to see what the lines and numbers have done since everyone made their selections, you can check with the folks from the DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you’re going to be watching today’s games, this is the spot to hang out and watch them with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans. We’ll have a separate discussion thread for Sunday’s doubleheader, but feel free to use this space to talk about the games that are happening today.

Enjoy today’s action, everyone!