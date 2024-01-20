Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 January 2024

I would love and hate to see the Packers and Lions both win this weekend and play in the NFC Championship game. I would love it for the NFC North and hate it for obvious reasons. If I had to bet I would say it is going to be the 49ers vs the Lions in the NFCCG.

The Kirk Cousins comments about his willingness to play for Belichick are, to me, just him paying respect. He also is very very smart and it certainly helps the negotiations so that the Vikings will have to pay UP or he could go elsewhere. Ahhhh .... The Art of Negotiations eh?

Since yore last open thread

How the Head Coaching Carousel Impacts the Vikings QB Search

Other Vikings News

Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Undergoes Polarizing Surgery Ahead of Free Agency

On January 6, Cousins landed in Antigua and Barbuda, a twin-island nation roughly 300 miles from Puerto Rico, for a stem cell treatment on his hamstring, according to KARE11. Cousins had an initial surgery in the Twin Cities in November but opted for additional stem cell treatment to bolster his recovery.

“[My contract] is expiring in March, I don’t know what’s coming, but I know my Achilles needs to be as healthy and strong as possible, as soon as possible,” Cousins told Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Services (ABS). “I’m here in Antigua as a way to not necessarily speed up the healing process but just make sure when I do come back that my Achilles is as strong as it can possibly be and that I have a lot more football, American football left in me.”

The Federal Drug Association (FDA) has restricted some stem cell treatments in the United States, and in Cousins’ case, his treatment is not legally approved by the FDA. Dr. Chad Prodromos, a medical director and CEO of the Prodromos Stem Cell Institute in Chicago, recommended Cousins travel to Antigua and Barbuda for the treatment.

“I’ve known Kirk for a while,” Prodromos told KARE11. “The stem cells have the potential to enhance healing. They also have some benefits in enhancing overall health and recovery, which is why a lot of football players use them.”

Prodromos added that the stem cells are from a Colorado facility and they’re safe and FDA-approved.

Kirk Cousins open to possibility of playing for Bill Belichick

“I’m not going to turn down an opportunity to play with a future Hall of Fame coach,” Cousins said, “but we’ll have to see where March leads, there’s just a lot of unknowns right now.”

I know this was in the thread yesterday but just in case anybody missed it.

Voice of the Vikings Paul Allen questions if ‘analytics add up’ for keeping Kirk Cousins

But Allen questioned “how hard” the Vikings front office, led by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, can “preach analytics” if they bring Cousins back after a serious injury.

“I just can’t imagine the analytics add up to a 36-year-old off an Achilles injury, at fat cash,” Allen said. “I can’t possibly imagine that the analytics, that are of now, add up to something like that.”

Another variable that Allen mentioned is that bringing Cousins back next season gives the Vikings a good chance to win games, meaning their first-round pick in 2025 could be later in the first round, which in turn would put them further away from drafting a franchise quarterback. So is now the time to pounce?

Vikings Part Ways With Head Athletic Trainer Uriah Myrie

Future of the Vikings, Part 1: Defensive line

Future of the Vikings, Part 2: Linebackers and safeties

Future of the Vikings, Part 3: Cornerbacks

Vikings LB Brian Asamoah Has Successful Surgery: What’s His 2024 Outlook?

“He was on the injury report with a shoulder issue going back to training camp,” Wolfson said on SKOR North this week. “My understanding is he was battling something the entire year. ... We now know why it was such a difficult year. He got hurt early and he never recovered. So this surgery this week was to fix that problem that started back in training camp.”

Fingers crossed!

Yore Mock

R1 11 Laiatu Latu UCLA EDGE Height: 6’4” Weight: 265

The Vikings season was derailed mainly due to injuries. Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in Week 8 and was lost for the season. Justin Jefferson was out for 7 games from Week 6 thru Week 12. Linebacker Jordan Hicks, defensive End DJ Wonnum and cornerback Byron Murphy all missed time. Defensive end Marcus Davenport only appeared in three games. The team still managed to keep playoff hopes alive up until the final couple of games of the season.

This offseason will be crucial for General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter are free agents and both should command a Top-10 salary at their positions. After seeing the backup quarterbacks play the last half of the season and the other backups play around the league, Kwesi could decide to extend Kirk Cousins at least two more years minimum and look for a QB in the next two drafts.

In this mock, the assumption is that he brings back Danielle Hunter as well. But the Vikings will still need more pass rush help, and the Edge Rusher position is strong in the first round of this draft. Laiatu Latu is one of the best, if not the best, Edge Rusher in this draft. He was named a unanimous All-American, won the Ted Hendricks Award, the Lombardi Award, the Pat Tillman Award, and the Morris Trophy. Latu finished the season with 13 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss which led the NCAA.

R2 42 T’Vondre Sweat Texas DL1T Height: 6’4” Weight: 346

R4 109 Junior Colson Michigan ILB Height: 6’2” Weight: 235

R4 131 Sione Vaki Utah S Height: 6’0” Weight: 208

R5 159 Joe Milton III Tennessee QB Height: 6’5” Weight: 235

R5 164 Ladarius Henderson Michigan OT Height: 6’4” Weight: 310

Played 637 at left tackle in 2023, 361 at left guard in 2022, and 823 at left guard in 2021. Versatility!

R6 182 Marist Liufau Notre Dame OLBR Height: 6’2” Weight: 239

R6 195 Jordan Whittington Texas WR Height: 6’1” Weight: 205

Two linebackers is cray cray right? But the team only has Pace, Asamoah, Kwenkeu, and Beauplan under contract right now. I expect the will sign a veteran and I am hoping for Drue Tranquill, Willie Gay, Azeez Al-Shaair, or Tyrel Dodson. Still need better depth though.

