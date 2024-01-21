SB Nation Reacts Results: Fans think Cousins will be back in 2024

It’s time to go over the results of our most recent SB Nation Reacts polls involving the Minnesota Vikings, and the results of our big question from this week are kind of interesting. Well, I think they’re kind of interesting. Your mileage, as always, may vary.

Unfortunately, there’s been a bit of a glitch and we haven’t gotten our confidence number for this week. We’ll get this week’s number when we do next week’s results. In lieu of that, here’s a quick look back at where the number was for each week this season:

Week 1: 29%

Week 2: 56%

Week 3: 25%

Week 4: 58%

Week 5: 26%

Week 6: 31%

Week 7: 81%

Week 8: 70%

Week 9: 85%

Week 10: 92%

Week 11: 82%

Week 12: 44%

Week 13: 53%

Week 14: 63%

Week 15: 49%

Week 16: 42%

Week 17: 26%

Wild Card Weekend: 39%

The peak was pretty high, topping out at 92% after the final game of the team’s midseason five-game winning streak. It dropped pretty fast after that, as by the end of the season we were nearly at our lowest point of the year. But, that’s always been the way with these polls. . .it’s been a huge roller coaster. It would be nice to have some consistency. . .perhaps next season.

(Yeah, I know, who am I kidding?)

Our big question of the week was who you think will be starting at quarterback for the purple in 2024. We presented five different options, those being the four quarterbacks that are currently on the Vikings’ roster in some capacity as well as the option of it being someone that is not currently on the roster, whether that be a free agent, a rookie, or someone acquired in a trade.

Here’s what our readers told us:

Of those who responded, 60% of you said that you believe that Kirk Cousins will be back as the starting quarterback of the Vikings in 2024. While I’m not surprised that a good chunk of the fanbase believes that, I didn’t think it would be quite that high. 39% of our respondents believe that next year’s starting quarterback is not on the roster as things stand right now, while 1% of you believe that Nick Mullens will be lining up behind center in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

We would like to welcome most of Nick Mullens’ extended family to the site.

We’re going to have to see what happens before Cousins’ contract voids in March. Teams generally wait to make a move up the draft board, but with Cousins’ contract situation putting the Vikings’ quarterback position in a bit of an awkward spot, the team might have to do something earlier in an attempt to make their position clear. If we see a trade up, then Cousins will likely be departing this offseason and there will be a fresh face calling the signals to start next season.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back next week with another question for folks to weigh in on.

