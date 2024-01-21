NFL Divisional Playoffs Sunday Doubleheader Discussion

It’s nearly time to kick off the second day of NFL Divisional Playoff Games, meaning that after today’s games are over the Conference Championship Games will be set. It also means that, after today, there will only be three meaningful football games left between now and September.

Today, we start things off on the NFC side of things at Ford Field, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the trip north to take on the Detroit Lions. Tampa Bay advanced by thrashing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, while the Lions managed to squeak by the Los Angeles Rams to advance to today’s game. The winner of this one will earn themselves a trip to the West Coast and a shot at the San Francisco 49ers in next weekend’s NFC Championship Game.

This one is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM Central time with coverage being provided by NBC. The game will also stream on Peacock if you have that particular service.

The nightcap for today’s twin bill will take us on a trip to Buffalo, as the Buffalo Bills will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo advanced by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, while the Chiefs got here by knocking off the Miami Dolphins. The winner of this one punches their ticket to Baltimore for a date with the Ravens in next weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

Kickoff for this one is set for 5:30 PM Central and will be broadcast on CBS, as well as on Paramount+.

If you want to see how we’re picking today’s games, you can check out our picks for all the Divisional Contests right here. If you’re going to be watching the action, here’s a spot for you to talk about everything that’s happening or whatever else you might like to talk about with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans.

Enjoy the games, everybody!