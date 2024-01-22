Vikings 2024 Offseason Plan v2.0

Obviously, the season was a disappointment but that was mainly due to injury. I would like to think that the team would have fared well in these playoffs as some of the teams have not played as well as originally expected. The Cowboys, Eagles, and even the 49ers do not look like juggernauts. They look very beatable. What could have been with a healthy Cousins eh?

We now find ourselves in the situation that Kwesi desired. Flexibility. There is danger with flexibility and the immediate danger is Hunter and Cousins could leave via free agency if the Vikings do not make them an offer attractive enough to keep them from seeing what is out there. The chances of the team winning also could be a factor. Without Cousins or another competent QB, free agents may be not as interested as we hope. That wont dissuade me in this first plan that I am posting separately rather than inside open threads.

Overthecap currently has the Vikings with $26,328,244 in cap space based off a $242M base salary cap. This is for 52 players as overthecap added in the players signed to futures contracts. It does affect the available cap when you sign a free agent because only the top 51 count in the offseason. SO, the player at the bottom in position 51 comes off and the free agent is added. If you signed someone and they had a 5M cap hit, the cap hit should only be 4.2M because the last player is at 795K.

One other note, Cam Bynum has a cap hit of 1,234,453 and a salary of 1,055,000 in 2024. His salary will go up to $2,828,000 because of the NFL Proven Performance Escalator (PPE). He is a Level One player.

Article 7, Section 4 of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement governs the PPE, establishing three levels of qualification:

The Level One PPE is earned if a player participates in a certain percentage of a team’s offensive or defensive snaps in two of his first three seasons, or averages that percentage of offensive or defensive snaps over his entire first three years. For 2nd round picks, the average is 60%, and (as was the same in the 2011 CBA) for 3rd-7th round picks it is 35%.

The Level Two PPE is earned if a player participates in at least 55% of a team’s offensive or defensive snaps in all of his first three seasons.

The Level Three PPE is earned if a player is selected to a Pro Bowl on the original ballot (not as an alternate) in any of his first three seasons.

Players eligible for the PPE will see their fourth year base salary escalate, based upon the restricted free agent (RFA) tenders for that season, as follows:

The Level One PPE will raise the base salary to the amount of the Right of First Refusal (ROFR) RFA tender.

The Level Two PPE will raise the base salary to the amount of the ROFR RFA tender, plus $250,000.

The Level Three PPE will raise the base salary to the amount of the 2nd round RFA tender.

...

Basically, Cam Bynum will cost an extra 1.6M in 2024. I am not sure about an extension just yet because he could be asking for the Grant Delpit extension which was 3 yr 36M. Kwesi may decide to wait and take his chances next offseason. Flexibility!

OK, without further ado ...

I like to use the overthecap calculator.

Starting Cap Space:

2024 $26,328,244 (52 players)

2025 $139,489,530 (29 players)

.

Cut Harrison Smith - saves $11,384,1116

Extend Hunter - 3 yr 75M w/ 1 void yr

28M signing bonus

Salaries of 4M, 16M, 27M

Cap hits of 18.45M, 30.45M, 34M, 7M (void yr)

2024 Cost: $1,975,351

.

Extend Jefferson - 4 yr 132M w/ 1 void yr

35M signing bonus

Salaries of 12.743M, 23M, 29M, 33M

Cap hits of 19.743M, 30M, 36M, 40M, 7M (void yr)

2024 Cost: $0

.

Extend Risner - 3 yr 21M

6M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.125M, 5.875M, 8M

Cap hits of 3.125M, 7.875M, 10M

2024 Cost: $2,330,000

.

Sign Christian Wilkins - 4yr 100M w/ 1 void yr

29M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.125M, 16.875M, 25M, 28M

Cap hits of 6.925M, 22.675M, 30.8M, 33.8M, 5.8M (void yr)

2024 Cost: $6,130,000

I think you have to offer the most to get Wilkins

.

Sign Kendall Fuller - 3 yr 45M w/ 1 void yr

16M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.21M, 12.79M, 15M

Cap hits of 5.21M, 16.79M, 19M, 4M (void yr)

2024 Cost: $4,415,000

.

Sign Lloyd Cushenberry - 4yr 52M w/ 1 void yr

12M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.125M, 10.875M, 13.5M, 14.5M

Cap hits of 3.525M, 13.275M, 15.9M, 16.9M, 2.4M (void yr)

2024 Cost: $2,730,000

.

Sign Isaiah Simmons - 2yr 10M

4M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.125M, 4.875M

Cap hits of 3.125M, 6.875M

2024 Cost: $2,330,000

.

Sign Javon Kinlaw - 2yr 12M

5M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.125M, 5.875M

Cap hits of 3.625M, 8.375M

2024 Cost: $2,710,000

.

Trade Bradbury to the Cardinals for pick 5.3

Saves: $2,513,882

.

Trade a 2025 6th round pick to the Patriots for Mac Jones

Costs: 1,870,412

.

Remaining Cap Space:

2024 $14,164,164 (56 players)

2025 $31,251,080 (33 players)

The team could pick up the RFA tender for Brandel but the salary is 2.828M and the cap hit cost would be $1,269,530. It is not a lot and he has proven to be decent when needed but they might want to wait and see what he gets offered. Maybe they give him a 2 yr 4.75M deal like Coleman Shelton received last year?

Khyiris Tonga is also a RFA and I am not sure they do the same with him. Maybe they wait and see? He was coming on a bit towards the end of last year.

The ERFA players (Theo Jackson, T.J. Smith, and Nick Muse) all get picked up which doesn’t cost anything since the salary is right around the minimum and any player displaced on the top 51 negates a cost.

That leaves Mundt, Powell, Osborn, Schlottmann, Wonnum, and Joseph as other possible additions that should not cost much besides Wonnum and Osborn.

Lowry and Ham also could be released to save cap space but that could come later after the draft. I think Lowry has a 3.7M injury guarantee on his 2024 salary so it would be a sunk cost if he does not make the team. Ham would save 1.7M if cut and he will be 31 years old. Not sure what he brings to the table anymore but I am sure some will campaign to keep him since he is from Minnesota.

In 2025, the big ticket extensions will be for Darrisaw and possibly Bynum. O’Neill will have a 26M cap hit so that is probably not going to remain and they could start thinking about a replacement. They would save 14.3M if he is cut or traded in 2025. He will be 30 as well. They have already restructured once so they might not want to continue to kick the can.

The roster before the draft would be ....

OFFENSE

QB: Mac Jones, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall

RB: Ty Chandler, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, DeWayne McBride, Mykles Gaskin

FB: CJ Ham

WR: Justin Jefferson, Lucky Jackson, N’Keal Harry, Trishton Jackson, Mailk Knowles

WR: Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Thayer Thomas, Daylen Baldwin

TE: TJ Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Nick Muse

LT: Christian Darrisaw

LG: Dalton Risner, Henry Byrd

OC: Lloyd Cushenberry

RG: Ed Ingram, Tyrese Robinson

RT: Brian O’Neill, Blake Brandel, Coy Cronk

DEFENSE

DE: Javon Kinlaw, Dean Lowry

NT: Harrison Phillips, TJ Smith

DT: Christian Wilkins, Jaquelin Roy

LOLB: Danielle Hunter

LILB: Brian Asamoah II, Isaiah Simmons, William Kwenkeu

RILB: Ivan Pace Jr., Abraham Beauplan

ROLB: Patrick Jones II, Andre Carter II

LCB: Byron Murphy Jr., Andrew Booth Jr., Henry Byrd

SS: Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Lewis Cine

FS: Camryn Bynum, Jay Ward

RCB: Kendall Fuller, Akayleb Evans, Mekhi Blackmon, Joejuan Williams

NB: NaJee Thompson, Jaylin Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

PT: Ryan Wright

PK:

LS: Andrew DePaola

Looking it over they probably bring back Schlottmann, Mundt, and depending on cost, Powell, Wonnum, and Joseph.

TRADES

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 1 Pick 11

Received: Round 1 Pick 19, Round 2 Pick 20

...

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Round 2 Pick 20, Future Round 2 Pick

Received: Round 1 Pick 27

..

Trade Partner: New York Jets

Sent: Round 6 Pick 1

Received: Round 6 Pick 9, Round 7 Pick 35

...

19: R1 P19 EDGE Demeioun Robinson - Penn State 6’3” 250

27: R1 P27 QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan 6’3” 202

42: R2 P10 DL Kris Jenkins - Michigan 6’3” 305

108: R4 P8 EDGE Javon Solomon - Troy 6’2” 245

130: R4 P30 Sione Vaki S Utah 6’0” 208

139: R5 P3 CB Jarrian Jones - Florida State 6’0” 191

158: R5 P22 Javon Foster OT Missouri 6’5” 319

164: R5 P28 WR Luke McCaffrey WR Rice 6’2” 195

184: R6 P9 LB Trevin Wallace - Kentucky 6’2” 241

187: R6 P12 DL Justin Rogers - Auburn 6’3” 346

242: R7 P23 RB Cody Schrader - Missouri 5’9” 214

254: R7 P35 K Joshua Karty - Stanford 6’2” 208

First 10 picks ...

1 QB Drake Maye - Chicago Bears

2 QB Caleb Williams - Washington Commanders

3 QB Jayden Daniels - New England Patriots

4 OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Arizona Cardinals

5 EDGE Laiatu Latu - LA Chargers

6 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - New York Giants

7 WR Malik Nabers - Tennessee Titans

8 EDGE Dallas Turner - Atlanta Falcons

9 EDGE Jared Verse - Chicago Bears

10 OT Tyler Guyton - New York Jets

next 9 picks ...

11 OT Taliese Fuaga - LA Rams

12 DL Jer’Zhan Newton - Denver Broncos

13 QB Michael Penix Jr. - Las Vegas Raiders

14 TE Brock Bowers - New Orleans Saints

15 OT Joe Alt - Indianapolis Colts

16 CB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Seattle Seahawks

17 OT Kingsley Suamataia - Jacksonville Jaguars

18 CB Terrion Arnold - Cincinnati Bengals

...

A couple of notes on these prospects.

Solomon led the NCAA in sacks with 16 and 18.5 TFL.

Schrader was third is rushing yards (1627) and first in ypg

Karty was first in kickoff avg at 64.74 which he could use at least one time per game.

I am not certain about the trade up with Arizona. May take the 1st next year which could be high and they need to hang onto it.

An alternate mock ...

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 1 Pick 11

Received: Round 1 Pick 19, Round 2 Pick 20

...

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Round 2 Pick 10

Received: Round 2 Pick 16, Round 4 Pick 16

...

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 4 Pick 8, Round 5 Pick 28

Received: Round 3 Pick 34

...

19: R1 P19 OG Troy Fautanu - Washington

48: R2 P16 OT Kingsley Suamataia - BYU

52: R2 P20 DL T’Vondre Sweat - Texas

98: R3 P34 LB Payton Wilson - NC State

116: R4 P16 EDGE Javon Solomon - Troy

130: R4 P30 DL Darius Robinson - Missouri

139: R5 P3 S Jaden Hicks - Washington State

158: R5 P22 WR Luke McCaffrey - Rice

176: R6 P1 CB Jarrian Jones - Florida State

187: R6 P12 RB Cody Schrader - Missouri

242: R7 P23 S Mark Perry - TCU

This mock is cray cray right? Crazy like a fox!

If I do this mock then I do not re-sign Risner. Suamataia can take over in 2025 for O’Neill. The forest for the trees.

A nice little read for the true Super Nerds ...

I know that Mac Jones will get the most heat and that is fine. He got a pretty raw deal in New England. Jones was named to the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Ja’Marr Chase. He was also selected as an alternate to the 2022 Pro Bowl. He has a 66% completion rate with 46 TDs and 36 INTs.

He started his career with Josh McDaniels as his OC, then they hired Matt Patricia to call plays in 2022 before switching to Bill O’Brein last year. Three different play callers and probable systems in three years is tough on any QB let alone a rookie.

IDK. He could stink it up here too. I think it is worth a flyer. What other “bridge” QB could they get and how much would it cost.

Suppose he plays really well? If the team picks up his 5th year option (highly doubtful) they might be able to trade him for a lot more than what they spent to get him in this silly plan.

I would like to see him with KOC, JJ, Addison, and eventually Hockenson. How bad could it be going from an older very good pocket passer (i.e., statue) to a younger not so good pocket passer?

I do not know if they could get Wilkins but 25M per year likely gets his attention plus he played for Flores before. Will they have any pull?

I think they have to get a veteran corner because they wont find a corner early in the draft unless they go completely mental. Plus, don’t they have enough young corners?

The Cushenberry signing is also a pipe dream but the money is good. He was with Chris Kuper for his first two seasons in Denver as Kuper was the assistent offensive line coach. So there would be familiarity.

Simmons and Kinlaw fit the mold of young players coming off their rookie deals with plenty to prove and lots of potential.

Well, there it is. Have at it!