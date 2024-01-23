Two Vikings make PFWA All-Rookie Team

The Pro Football Writers of America have announced their All-Rookie team for the 2023 NFL season, and two members of the Minnesota Vikings got some well-deserved recognition by being named a part of the squad.

On the offensive side of the ball, it was wide receiver Jordan Addison. The Vikings took Addison with the 23rd pick in last year’s draft and he paid immediate dividends both in tandem with and in the absence of Justin Jefferson. Addison finished the season with 70 receptions for 911 yards and a team-leading ten touchdowns. He looks like he’s going to be a big part of the Minnesota offense for years to come.

On defense, chalk up another honor for Ivan Pace Jr., the undrafted rookie who quickly became a centerpiece of the Minnesota defense this season. Pace started 11 of the Vikings’ 17 games this season, racking up 102 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and two passes defended and generally being a thorn in the side of offensive coordinators in each game the Vikings played.

The Vikings appear to have gotten a couple of pretty good ones in Jordan Addison and Ivan Pace Jr., and they’re the sorts of players that a team that is trying to compete and rebuild simultaneously needs to get. They both contributed right away, and they’re pieces that the team can build around for the long term.

Congratulations to Jordan Addison and Ivan Pace Jr. on being named to the 2023 PFWA All-Rookie Team!