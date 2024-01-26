Nick Miller’s Database on the Top Quarterbacks in the 2024 Draft Class

Throughout the offseason, we’re gonna hear a ton about the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft and there will be plenty of debates on who the Vikings should select. Minnesota currently holds the 11th overall pick, which means they’ll be heavily linked to some 2nd tier passers including Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr, and Oregon’s Bo Nix. However, the Vikings are frequently mentioned as a team that could potentially trade up into the top three for either USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye, or LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

A couple days ago, Nick Miller from Climbing The Pocket created a very insightful spreadsheet featuring some advanced statistics for each of the top six quarterbacks that I just mentioned. The database contains several different categories including broad data, 3rd and 7+, 3rd and 4th down accuracy, passing depth of target + PFF grades, accuracy on 10-19 air yards, on target percentage, and quarterback scrambling effectiveness.

There are a lot of different takeaways that one can come away with here, however I will say that I personally thought J.J. McCarthy’s advanced stats looked surprisingly good compared to some other prospects who are widely considered to be better than him. I’ve seen some people on Twitter/X say that J.J. McCarthy is someone who won’t be drafted until later in the first round. I wouldn’t be surprised if McCarthy is a top 15 pick. Especially with teams like Atlanta, Minnesota, Las Vegas, and Denver all needing quarterbacks.

J.J. McCarthy's advanced stats look very good here. On 3rd and 7+ McCarthy ranks:



#1 in 1st down/att %

#1 in NFL PR

#2 in comp %

#2 in yard/attempt



Anyways, here is the link to the database. Huge shoutout to Nick Miller who took the time to put this all together. For those who use Twitter/X, he’s definitely someone worth following. Here is a link to his Twitter/X account. To all the Daily Norseman readers out there, I have one more question: Did these stats change your perception of any of these prospects for better or for worse? Let me know in the comments!

