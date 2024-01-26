Kirk Cousins, Man of the People

Every once in a while a story comes along that might not necessarily be about something that takes place on the field but is still worth putting out there for everyone to see anyway. We got one of those this morning, courtesy of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins is currently undergoing physical therapy for his Achilles injury at Hope College, which is located in his home town of Holland, Michigan. After he finished his session, he ran into a couple of young students who told him that their instructor would give them extra credit if he showed up at their Sports Communication class.

So he did.

Two students stopped me after my PT session @ Hope…told me they’d get extra credit if I showed up to class so I had to stop by. Professor Gentile, thanks for having me, but now I’m holding you to that extra credit! https://t.co/MlVPKnSWYl — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 26, 2024

Now, whether the professor actually gives the students the extra credit is something we may never actually know about. But Cousins, at least on social media, has let the professor know that he’s going to hold him to his word. . .or at least try, I suppose.

Stories like this are always pretty awesome to see when they happen. People can say what they want about Cousins on the field, and lord knows most folks have, but off the field he’s really just a solid guy from all accounts.

Kudos to Kirk Cousins for giving some Sports Communications students a highlight of their day and their time at Hope College.