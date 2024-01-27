Kirk Cousins rehab is ahead of schedule, will start throwing next month

When Kirk Cousins suffered his season-ending Achilles injury back in Week 8, many wondered whether or not he would be ready for the start of the 2024 NFL season, whether it meant he would be playing for the Minnesota Vikings or for another team. It would appear that any potential doubts on that subject can be put to bed.

Kirk Cousins is ahead of schedule in his recovery from Achilles surgery and will be throwing in the next month or so.



What kind of payday could Cousins get when free agency kicks off in 44 days? @MarcRoss helped us break it down on The Insiders.



https://t.co/RV7mRM3S0M pic.twitter.com/hEfFm8JTx1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2024

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Cousins’ rehab from his injury is ahead of schedule and he will begin throwing sometime in the next month.

For Cousins, this is incredibly important. Again, regardless of where he’s playing next season, teams are going to want to know exactly where Cousins is at in his recovery process and this will give him the opportunity to show them that. The Vikings have the advantage of being able to extend him before the new league year starts in mid-March, but if the team chooses to go another direction and lets Cousins hit unrestricted free agency, teams that are interested won’t be completely in the dark and will know that Cousins should be ready to go when the 2024 season starts.

The debate will continue for the next six weeks about what the Vikings should do at the quarterback position, but it now appears that Cousins’ ability to be ready for the start of the upcoming season isn’t something that should figure into that calculus any longer.