NFL Conference Championship Weekend Schedule and Picks

There are only three more meaningful NFL games between now and this coming September, and two of them will take place this weekend to determine the matchup for this year’s Super Bowl.

The first game of the day will be the AFC Championship Game, where the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs. Baltimore had a relatively easy win over Houston following their bye week to advance to the Championship, while the Chiefs cruised to a victory over the Miami Dolphins before last weekend’s battle with the Buffalo Bills that they won.

This game will be broadcast on CBS, and kickoff is slated for 2:00 PM Central time on Sunday afternoon.

The nightcap will take us to the NFC side and a trip to Levi’s Stadium. The Detroit Lions will make the trip out west to take on the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The Niners took out one NFC North team last weekend when they knocked off Green Bay, and they’ll have the opportunity to hit the double in this one.

The NFC Championship Game will be aired on FOX, with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM Central time on Sunday.

Here are our picks for this one, courtesy of the folks from Tallysight. Only a few of us have our picks in already, but as more of our selectors get their picks punched into the system they’ll appear here. If you want to see the latest lines and numbers for both games, you can check out the DraftKings Sportsbook for more info.

We’ll have Open Threads up for each game this weekend so you can hang out and talk about all of the action with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans. The thread for the AFC game will come up at around 1:30 PM Central, with the NFC thread popping up at around 5:00 PM Central. We hope that you’ll join us!