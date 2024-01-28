AFC Championship Game Discussion

We are nearly ready to start off Championship Weekend in the National Football League, as the AFC Championship Game will be kicking off in less than half an hour on CBS.

The right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl will be contested by this year’s AFC West champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the AFC North champs, the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore was awarded the lone bye in the AFC by virtue of being the top seed in the conference and then put a 34-10 whooping on the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round to advance to today’s game. Kansas City got here with a fairly easy victory over the Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend, 26-7, before knocking off the Buffalo Bills 27-24 to advance to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Here are our picks for this one, courtesy of the folks from Tallysight.

If you’re going to be watching this one, this is the place to talk about everything that’s happening with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans.

Enjoy the game, everyone, and we’ll have a separate thread for the NFC Championship Game that will be dropping at around 5:00 PM Central.