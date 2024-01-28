NFC Championship Game Discussion

It’s time to figure out the NFC side of this year’s Super Bowl equation, as the NFC Championship Game is getting ready to kick off on FOX in less than thirty minutes.

The NFC West Champions, the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers, will play host to the NFC Champion Detroit Lions to see who will represent the conference in Las Vegas in two weeks.

The Niners got the lone bye in the NFC in this year’s playoffs and then fought off Green Bay last week by a final score of 24-21 to move on to this weekend’s Championship Game. The Lions managed to squeak out a 24-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Wild Card Weekend and followed that up by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week by a score of 31-23.

Here are our picks for this one, courtesy of the folks at Tallysight.

If you’re going to be watching this one, this is the place to do that and talk about the game with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans.

Enjoy the game, everybody!