Andrew Sendejo Has Resurrected His "Make Football Violent Again" Merch

One of the things former Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo is most remembered for is his outspoken stance regarding physicality in the modern NFL. Over the years the league has imposed increasingly stricter rules to ensure player safety, but that came at a cost. Because of these new rules, NFL defenders are put in a precarious situation where they're constantly trying to avoid being penalized and a byproduct of that is defenders playing scared.

Andrew Sendejo possibly sending a message to the NFL with his hat. Said he has been wearing for a while but that it still applies. #VikingsCamp pic.twitter.com/Q1aYwURvZx — Tanner Peterson, MA, MS (@24tanner) August 3, 2018

Andrew Sendejo was a guy who prided himself on playing a brand of instinctive and hard-nosed style of football. So much so that he once wore a hat that read “Make Football Violent Again” back in 2018 following the NFL’s decision to eliminate helmet-to-helmet contact. Sendejo’s stance was controversial back then, with the story making rounds on some larger news outlets including The Washington Post, TMZ, and USA Today.

Back in 2018, Andrew Sendejo teamed up with Austin Embroidery Co. to sell some merch with the famous “Make Football Violent Again” tagline, but eventually they disappeared never to return again… Or so we thought. As it turns out, the partnership between Andrew Sendejo and Austin Embroidery Co. has been resurrected. Which means you can once again buy your very own “Make Football Violent Again” hat! To place an order, email sales@austinembroideryco.com and tell them Tyler from Daily Norseman sent you!

