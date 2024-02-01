Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 February 2024

Shrine Bowl is on tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Senior Bowl is on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

After a couple of practices at the Senior Bowl, the overreactions are well underway especially when it comes to the QBs.

These dudes have to absorb the playbook, get everyone lined up, etc. Every rep for all players is scrutinized as if it should raise or lower their draft stock. It is extremely shortsighted to put too much emphasis on these practices. I think coaches and GMs just want to see these players up close and see them doing some things that is not really in a game environment. For QBs, the timing with the receivers is tough since this is the first time they are working with them.

It seems that Bo Nix is becoming the whipping boy this year. This is likely the kiss of death but I like him a lot and I think the Vikings might be able to take him at 11.

Could Oregon’s Bo Nix be the Broncos’ answer at QB? “He’s just the guy you want.”

His center at Oregon, Jackson Powers-Johnson, had a more expansive answer.

“His knowledge has accumulated over years and you can see it,” Powers-Johnson told The Post. “He can teach the offensive line. He can teach the receivers. He can teach anybody. He’s his own little offensive coordinator as it is.”

“Five offenses in five years,” said Nix, who never had the same quarterbacks coach twice, either. “Five different play-callers. I’ve been around the block and been able to learn from a lot of different people who have had a lot of different success. … I think along the way I learned a lot from each individual and grew. In my time, I’ve had a lot of experience and growth.

“However that translates next, I’m just going to show the adaptability and comfortability I have of being uncomfortable. I took it as a fun challenge — I’m a football junky. So learning different plays and how you can name the same play different ways, it was always fun to me.

“I’m a fast learner.”

Bo Nix wins 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy, so-called ‘Academic Heisman’

“Bo Nix is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, and his competitive drive on the field extends to the classroom where he has already graduated magna cum laude and is currently working on a master’s degree,” National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning said. “He embodies everything the Campbell Trophy represents, and we are extremely pleased to add his name to our history books.”

Nix graduated magna cum laude from Auburn in 2021 with a 3.62 GPA. He was the 2023 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll member in 2022 and a three-time Academic All-SEC selection while at Auburn.

Maybe this is the kiss of death but I like Nix a lot. He is going to be able to step in early and contribute. He has played 61 games and has a ton of experience. I wonder what he would do playing for the same OC for more than one year in a row?

Vikings’ Kirk Cousins enjoying ‘positive process’ in Achilles recovery, reveals ‘huge priority’ upon return

“I haven’t been injured this severely in a long time. This was my first ever surgery of my life, so there was a lot that was unknown and new, but it’s been a positive process,” Cousins told CBS Sports. “We are two and a half months in since surgery, and I kind of kept waiting for the setback or the frustration with the rehab, but it’s been a positive experience.

“We got probably another three or four months to go, whatever it may be. But I’m excited [about] getting out the other side and playing next season. I’ll probably appreciate playing more than I ever have before.”

What happened to the Vikings’ 2022 draft class?

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is heading into his third draft season leading Minnesota, and it comes with more pressure than ever as he holds the No. 11 overall pick is trying to rewrite a narrative that so far questions his drafting acumen.

“As far as Vikings busts go, and it’s not over yet, this would be one of the biggest ever considering that he was on the team and he was healthy and they just refused to put him on the field,” said Coller. “The smoking gun for how they felt about Lewis Cine is Theo Jackson, who was picked up last year when Cine got hurt – as a guy we never expected to see – and played many more snaps in a rotational type of role for this team.”

“In Ed Donatell’s system the safeties play deep all the time,” Coller explained. “Whereas in Brian Flores’ system even their free safety, Cam Bynum, is up at the line of scrimmage fairly often. . . So, I think they believed when they drafted him his ability to cover a ton of ground would be a great fit for a deep safety and then they switched systems. But I don’t think that’s a good enough explanation because the coach on the defensive side is famous for finding roles to fit to skillsets.”

So what ultimately went wrong in Adofo-Mensah’s first draft?

“I don’t think we can say ‘You’re off the hook because drafting can be random’ when the process was very questionable on draft night,” said Coller. “But I think then you look at the 2023 draft and the process looks a heck of a lot better.”

Will Helms’ 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings Move Up for Jayden Daniels, Patriots Land Drake Maye

2) Minnesota Vikings (From WSH): Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Projected Trade: Vikings receive No. 2 overall; Commanders receive the 11th, 42nd, and 155th picks, plus Minnesota’s 2025 first-round and third-round picks

Putting on GM cap, ESPN’s Seifert predicts Vikings develop McCarthy behind Cousins

Seifert predicts the Vikings to bring back Cousins on a two-year, $85 million deal and then draft their future franchise quarterback in April: Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

He wrote that the Vikings “would be thrilled with this outcome.”

Vikings Select Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton in New 33rd Team Mock Draft

Illinois DL Jer’Zhan Newton will be one of the most polarizing players in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite his lack of size, Newton is one of the more disruptive defensive tackles in this class. Newton’s fit with Brian Flores and the Minnesota Vikings is ideal for a player who must be in the right position to succeed early in his career.

