SB Nation Reacts Results: Super Bowl picks from our readers

The picks are in from our readers for this year’s Super Bowl, courtesy of our SB Nation Reacts survey for this week! Let’s take a look at who folks are leaning towards in tomorrow’s big game.

First, however, our question that directly relates to our favorite football team, as we asked whether or not people thought that the Minnesota Vikings had what it takes to get back to the top of the NFC North in 2024 after a down year this season.

The result is understandable, as only 40% of our readers believe that the Vikings can resume their rightful place atop the division next season. There are a lot of things left to take place this offseason, starting with free agency next month and the 2024 NFL Draft the month after that, but as things stand right now the optimism isn’t there.

Again, given what we saw from some of the other teams in the division, the pessimism is understandable. Hopefully the Vikings will prove the majority wrong and make the right moves to get things back on track this offseason.

And now, for the moment you’ve all been waiting for. We asked everyone not only who they think will win the Super Bowl, but who they want to win the big game. Here are our results.

On the “want” side of the ledger, we have 64% of our readers who would like to see the Niners take home the big silver trophy this year, compared to just 36% for the Chiefs.

If we shift to the “think” side of the ledger, however, things swing the other way. There are 65% of our readers think the Chiefs will emerge victorious, while just 35% think that the Niners will pull it off.

Interestingly enough, 57% of our readers think that the game will go the way they want it to, with their “think” and “want” picks aligning with each other, while 43% expect the game to go the opposite direction of what they’re hoping for.

We’ll have our staff picks for the game up either sometime later tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Thanks to everyone who participated in this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll about tomorrow’s final game of the 2023-24 NFL season! We’ll have more questions over the course of the offseason for you to weigh in on.

