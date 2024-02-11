Best picks in 49ers-Chiefs matchup to win 2024 Super Bowl

Well, today is the big day, ladies and gentlemen. . .the day of the final game of the 2023-24 NFL regular season, as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Giant Roomba in the Desert in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

(That’s 58 for you non-Romans.)

As we’ve done all year, we have our picks for today’s game for you right here, powered by the folks at Tallysight. The line hasn’t changed a whole lot since it opened up two weeks ago, as the Niners remain a slight favorite. Still, if things do move between now and kickoff, you can always check in with the folks from the DraftKings Sportsbook to see what’s happening.

As you can see, the majority of us are leaning toward the Chiefs in this one, but there are a couple of brave souls who are backing the Niners. Even though the Niners are favored in this one I, personally, would consider them winning to be an upset, but that’s why I’m here and not in Vegas taking people’s money for this sort of thing.

As a bonus, here are three prop bets that we like in today’s contest:

Longest Drive of the Game, 77.5 yards: Over (-170) or Under (+140)

Both of these offenses have shown themselves to be remarkably effective at moving the football and can put together drives from anywhere on the field. I’m sure there will be at least one drive that will start deep in a team’s own territory that will end up in a touchdown because these offenses are just that good.

The play: Over

Travis Kelce, 69.5 receiving yards: Over (-125) or Under (-105)

Kelce has been a monster over the past two weeks for the Chiefs, and you know that he’s the guy Patrick Mahomes is looking for first in pretty much every situation. San Francisco’s linebackers are good, but I’m not sure if they can slow him down a whole lot. Also, blah blah Taylor Swift blah blah Taylor Swift blah blah.

The play: Over

Nick Bosa, 1.5 sacks: Over (-175) or Under (+135)

Bosa is one of the two or three best pass rushers in the National Football League, and the Chiefs’ offensive line has had issues at points this season. On the other hand, Mahomes just doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of negative plays in the postseason and seems to find a way to avoid taking big losses. Bosa might get to Mahomes once in this one, but I don’t think he’ll get more than that.

The play: Under

There you have it, ladies and gentlemen. . .our picks and prop bets for today’s big game. We’ll have a game thread for you to hang out and watch this one here with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans about half an hour before kickoff, approximately 5:00 PM Central.

Now, it’s time to pre-game for the Puppy Bowl. That’s what everyone else is doing, right?