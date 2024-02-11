Justin Jefferson Said What? Breaking the Bank or a Cause for Concern?

In today’s exciting episode, Darren Campbell and Dave Stefano, the Two Old Bloggers, take a deep dive into the world of the Minnesota Vikings. The discussion revolves around intriguing topics, from dissecting the team’s battle with turnovers to analyzing wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s recent comments. This episode offers a detailed analysis of the team’s struggles like Jared Allen’s snub, the infamous Les Steckel era, and possibilities with dive into the wide receiver room, providing insights every Vikings fan will appreciate.

Evaluating the Vikings’ Struggles with Turnovers: The Tale of Two Halves

The 2023 season for the Vikings was marked by a significant number of turnovers, a problem so severe that only the Cleveland Browns fared worse. We identified two primary issues, correlating with different periods in the season.

In the first few games, fumbles were a significant problem. The ball seemed to slip out of our players’ hands far too often, leading to lost opportunities and momentum shifts. However, our coaching staff, led by the competent Kevin O’Connell, managed to rectify this issue. They introduced rigorous training, ordered anti-fumble devices from the internet, and emphasized ball security, which paid off as the number of fumbles declined.

However, as the fumble issue was getting under control, a new problem arose. Interceptions became the primary concern, primarily due to the Vikings relying on backup quarterbacks Jaron Hall, Josh Dobbs, and Nick Mullins. These three combined for a staggering 14 interceptions in just the last seven games. Unlike the fumble problem, this could not be attributed to a lack of coaching or training. Instead, it seemed to reflect the individual tendencies and inexperience of the backup quarterbacks thrust into the spotlight.

Justin Jefferson’s Remarks: Breaking the Bank or a Cause for Concern?

The bloggers then shifted their focus to the recent comments made by the team’s star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson. Making the rounds at Super Bowl radio shows, Jefferson made headlines with his remarks about his desire to “break the bank” with his next contract. He also expressed his belief that the Vikings would do what’s necessary to keep him on the team.

Darren and Dave dedicated a significant portion of their discussion to analyzing these statements. Dave highlighted that while such comments might stir up a bit of anxiety among Vikings fans, there isn’t much cause for concern. He confidently expressed his belief that Jefferson’s contract would indeed be a record-breaker, at least for a short while.

Despite the apprehension, we are confident that the contract extension will occur. The Wilf family, the Vikings’ owners, have a proven track record of backing up their star players financially. Darren concurred with Dave’s viewpoint, expressing his confidence that Jefferson would remain a Viking and that his contract situation would be sorted out sooner rather than later. He stressed that the contract discussions are a critical part of the process, and figuring out the financial aspects is essential to ensure the team’s long-term success.

Setting the Scene: The Les Steckel Era

The episode takes a deep dive into the time when Les Steckel took the helm as the third head coach in Vikings history. Darren and Dave paint a vivid picture of a season that was nothing short of disastrous. The Vikings ended the season with a record of 3-13, a stark contrast to the successful seasons they had enjoyed under Bud Grant, the team’s second coach.

The hosts delve into the details of that tumultuous year, outlining the sheer magnitude of the team’s underperformance. With a point differential of a staggering -208, the Vikings went down in history, but for all the wrong reasons. To this day, this record remains unbroken, serving as a stark reminder of one of the darkest periods in the franchise’s history.

The Impact of the Les Steckel Era

The conversation turns towards the impact this disastrous season had on the team and its fans. Viewers are reminded of how the Vikings, once considered a powerhouse and a dynasty under Bud Grant, had been reduced to ashes under Steckel. The hosts bring to light the struggles and challenges faced by the team during this time, including player mutinies against Steckel’s hard-nosed coaching style, a lack of offensive production, and a series of crushing defeats.

Rising from the Ashes: The Jerry Burns Era Began

But just as a phoenix rises from the ashes, so too did the Minnesota Vikings. Darren and Dave discuss how the catastrophic Les Steckel era was followed by a period of regrowth under Jerry Burns. Like a forest regrows after a wildfire, the Vikings managed to bounce back after the disastrous Steckel era. The team made some effective drafts and brought in talented players from the USFL, laying the groundwork for strong teams in the late 80s that gave fans hope again.

Lessons from History

Throughout the episode, Darren and Dave place a strong emphasis on the lessons that can be learned from this challenging period in the Vikings’ history. They highlight the importance of resilience, the ability to learn from failure, and the power of a strong team spirit in overcoming adversity.

They also underscore the power of change and renewal. Just as a forest fire, as destructive as it may be, can lead to a period of regrowth and a resurgence of life, so too did the Vikings experience a period of regrowth and resurgence after the Steckel era.

Vikings Wide Receivers: The Jefferson and Addison Impact

Darren acknowledges Jefferson’s stellar performance, stating that when he’s healthy, his baseline is impressive, to say the least. The conversation then shifts to contract extensions, with Darren emphasizing the need for the Vikings to lock Jefferson down for the long term.

The hosts also discuss Jordan Addison’s promising rookie season. Despite occasional quiet games and a tendency to disappear in some matches, the carousel at quarterback being part of the reason, Darren believes he is a player the team doesn’t have to worry about. However, he does suggest that there are areas where Addison could improve.

Concerns and Uncertainties in the Roster

The discussion takes a turn toward the uncertainties in the roster. Beyond Jefferson and Addison, the Vikings’ wide receiver unit appears shaky. The hosts express concern about the lack of proven players, with names such as Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson, N’Keal Harry, and Trishton Jackson coming under scrutiny.

In particular, the future of K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell is uncertain. Darren speculates that Osborn might want to explore opportunities elsewhere, considering he might have a lesser role if he stays with the Vikings. As for Powell, although he had a decent season, Darren suggests that the Vikings could potentially find a more capable player to fill his position.

Exploring Free Agency and Draft Options

As a solution to the wide receiver conundrum, the hosts discuss the possibility of bolstering the unit through free agency and the NFL draft. Darren suggests targeting Donovan Peoples-Jones in the free agency, a player who despite a less-than-stellar season still shows promise.

When it comes to the draft, Darren emphasizes the depth of the wide receiver class this year. He suggests that the Vikings could look at players like Brenden Rice, Javon Baker, Roman Wilson, and Jamari Thrash. These players, according to Darren, have the potential to make a significant impact if picked up by the team.

The Potential of Jalen Nailor

Darren identifies Jalen Naylor as the wildcard in the Vikings’ roster. Despite struggling with injuries, Nailor could step up into a significant position if he can stay healthy and perform well in the preseason. His potential to elevate the depth of the wide receiver unit is something to keep an eye on in the upcoming season.

Super Bowl Predictions: A Side Discussion

Switching gears, the hosts share their predictions for the Super Bowl. While they both express indifference about the outcome, Darren predicts a victory for the 49ers, considering them to be the better team. Dave, on the other hand, leans towards the Chiefs, citing the importance of a strong quarterback performance.

From providing in-depth analysis of the Vikings’ wide receiver unit to predicting Super Bowl outcomes, Two Old Bloggers continues to offer insightful and engaging discussions for all football fans. Stay tuned to Two Old Bloggers for more insights, debates, and discussions on all things related to the Minnesota Vikings.

