Sam Darnold Mentioned as a Potential Trade Target for the Vikings

If there was a Vikings offseason cliche bingo card, then quarterback trades involving the San Francisco 49ers would most assuredly be on it. A couple of years ago there were the never-ending "Kirk Cousins to San Francisco for Jimmy G and picks" rumors. Last offseason, Trey Lance to Minnesota was brought up on a regular basis until he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2024 4th round pick.

Thankfully, the Vikings didn't overpay for Lance. Admittedly, I was at least intrigued by the idea of buying low on the former #3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance is a raw, dual-threat QB who is still only 23 years old. He only started 4 games for San Francisco before injuries and a lack of pro-readiness derailed his career. Trey Lance probably won't develop into a good quarterback, but I at least understood the appeal of taking a flyer on a hometown kid with tantalizing upside.

Tom Pelissero talked a little bit about the Vikings quarterback situation and stated that while the Vikings would like to bring back Kirk Cousins, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Co. are creating contingency plans in the event that the two sides fail to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

"They would like to resign Kirk Cousins who is set to become a free agent in March." Peliserro said. "But my anticipation is Cousins will have a strong market, even at age 35 coming off a torn Achilles. Minnesota is examining all options in the event that Cousins ends up landing elsewhere."

"If in fact the price tag goes too high, the Vikings likely would pursue a more economical veteran. One guy who is a possibility: Sam Darnold, the 49ers current backup. Hope that veteran becomes this year’s Baker Mayfield, while also buying them time to develop a rookie quarterback."

Now, I'm not sure if this is an actual insider scoop from Tom Peliserro, or if he's just spitballing. Regardless, the idea of the Vikings trading for Sam Darnold is very unpopular amongst the fanbase. Here are a few of my favorite comments:

If Sam Darnold is quarterbacking this team next year I might develop mental issues — krilldude (@krilldude) February 11, 2024

There is no funnier possible outcome than a scenario where Sam Darnold leads the Vikings to two or more playoff wins https://t.co/ngNhoGlZHb — Jason (@_jason_777) February 11, 2024

if the vikings just tanked in 2017 they'd already have sam darnold instead of a useless miracle that's only good for everyone's feelings — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) February 11, 2024

Vikings fans made fun of Goff all year just to have "Sam darnold" right the ship next year pic.twitter.com/4llRoh97VN — nalesh patel (nfc north champs) (@pate16181) February 11, 2024

The last comment hurts the most, because it represents how the rest of the NFC North would react to Minnesota giving up draft assets to acquire a bridge quarterback who is worse than Josh Dobbs. The Vikings would be mocked relentlessly and the fans would have nothing to be excited about to start the season. No rookie quarterback, No T.J. Hockenson, just feelings of pain and jealously seeing that our division rivals get to watch competitive, or at the very least, entertaining football teams on a weekly basis.

Kwesi, please don't subject me to this torture, I beg of you.