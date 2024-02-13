Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 February 2024

Now that we have seen the Chiefs repeat, we have a good idea of just how far away we are. The plays being made by Mahomes and Purdy with their feet is not something we will see often from Cousins if he is brought back. He certainly is doing the work of promoting himself. He needs to convince teams he is going to be ready to go and will be worth the investment however large it may be.

Even though he has put up the good numbers, his age and this first injury to his Achilles has to give a lot of pause when determining the amount of a contract offer. I still think that it should be between 25-30M per year for a QB at his age, coming off the injury, and with limited success of the teams he “led”. He is a bridge dude now. To me. You do not pay bridge dudes top dolla.

JJ is supposedly keeping an eye on the QB situation as well. Could it affect his decision to sign an extension? There is speculation that is might. All the reason to consider any HUGE offers. I am not inclined to trade him myself. I did a silly plan to just see what I would hope could happen.

I think Hunter is gone which puts Edge rusher right next to QB in terms of need. Kwesi wanted flexibility and now he has it. He’s in a tight spot now.

“The Patriots also need a quarterback, but there are people around the league who believe they are open to trading the No. 3 selection,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on February 10. “The two teams I’d keep an eye on are the Falcons … and the Vikings.”

This will be General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s third time running the Vikings’ draft room. There is a growing sense of pressure around it, per Adofo-Mensah himself.

“I put that pressure on myself every offseason, but I think it’s of the utmost importance,” Adofo-Mensah said, per the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling on January 10. “To say [it will affect us] five to eight to 10 years probably depends on what positions you address, but it’s an important offseason. I can’t really run from that in any kind of way.”

“With the Vikings’ situation, they would like to re-sign Kirk Cousins, who is set to become a free agent in March,” Pelissero said. “But my anticipation is Cousins will have a strong market, even at age 35, coming off of a torn Achilles. And Minnesota is examining all options, in the event that Cousins ends up landing elsewhere. If, in fact, the price tag goes too high, the Vikings would likely pursue a more economical veteran ... (and) hope that veteran becomes this year’s Baker Mayfield, while also buying them time to maybe develop a rookie quarterback.”

Reading between the lines, that sounds like the Vikings know Cousins is going to command $45 million in free agency — and they aren’t going to be the ones paying it. Anything can happen, but it feels like there’s a monetary line they don’t want to cross, so they’re bracing for Cousins signing elsewhere.

On Super Bowl weekend, here’s the latest update on the Vikings and free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, courtesy of ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

The final four years of Cousins’ contract voids on the final day of the league year, which means the Vikings can’t franchise him, as the void date is after the franchise tag window. And his $28.5 million in dead salary cap charges would accelerate onto their 2024 cap if he’s not signed to an extension by that date. That dead cap acceleration wouldn’t prevent them from re-signing him, but it would be a lot easier for them to manage the deal if they could get an agreement before March 12 and defray some of those charges into future years of a new deal.

The sense I get here in Vegas is that Danielle Hunter will be hard for the Vikings to keep. He will have a very strong market, he turned 29 in October, and several teams had interest at the trade deadline. Chicago could look to add a pass-rusher to complement Montez Sweat in free agency and is very high on Hunter. The Jacksonville Jaguars are another team to watch, though they have to figure out Josh Allen’s future.

You have to swing for upside at quarterback

The NFL belongs to Mahomes right now. The path to championships goes through him. Even in an AFC featuring guys like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, Mahomes has gone to four of the last five Super Bowls. The only QBs to ever beat him in the playoffs are Burrow and Tom Brady.

In order to even have a chance to compete for a title, your quarterback almost certainly has to meet at least one of two criteria. The most important and obvious one is to be extremely good. The other is to be on a rookie contract with a stacked roster, like Brock Purdy with the 49ers.

Of the last 24 Super Bowl participants, nine had either Brady, Mahomes, or Peyton Manning on big contracts. 12 had a QB on a rookie deal. That leaves just 2016 Matt Ryan (who won NFL MVP), 2019 Jimmy Garoppolo, and 2021 Matthew Stafford (hat tip to Phil Mackey for this nugget). Jared Goff and the Lions fell just short of adding to that list, but it’s a tough path to follow that requires impeccable roster building.

An elite DT can be just as valuable as an EDGE

The second-best player on the Chiefs’ roster isn’t Travis Kelce anymore. It’s Chris Jones, the star defensive tackle who has earned All-Pro and/or Pro Bowl honors in each of the last six seasons. Jones didn’t have a sack in Sunday’s game, but he had six pressures and altered several Purdy throws that could’ve changed the outcome.

Good cornerback play is a huge advantage

Two of the best players on the field for the Chiefs on Sunday were Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed, who make up perhaps the best cornerback duo in football. They were all over 49ers receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, holding those two to six catches on 17 targets. McDuffie, who the Vikings could’ve drafted in 2022, had three key pass breakups, including one in the end zone.

The J.J. McCarthy hype train is full speed ahead

“All the hype is about Caleb Williams [but] I’m telling you, J.J. McCarthy is going to be the best quarterback in this draft class,” The anonymous executive told the NFL Analysis Network. “The kid has the it factor.”

To this executive’s credit, McCarthy has a lot of the tools associated with a modern quarterback. McCarthy’s 72.3 completion percentage is impressive, but becomes more impressive with a 5.9 percent big-time throw percentage according to Pro Football Focus.

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Rams

Sent: Pick 11

Received: Pick 19, Pick 52, 2025 LAR 3rd

Trade Partner: Browns

Sent: Pick 42, Pick 227

Received: Pick 54, Pick 85

19. Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State 6’5.7” 332

52. Bralen Trice EDGE Washington 6’4’ 273

54. Leonard Taylor DT Miami (FL) 6’3.1” 304

85. Christian Mahogany OG Boston College 6’2.4” 318

108. Gabriel Murphy EDGE UCLA 6’2.1” 249

129. Brenden Rice WR USC 6’2.1” 212

155. Khristian Boyd DT Nothern Iowa 6’2.1” 320

165. Marist Liufau LB Notre Dame 6’2.0” 239

178. Joe Milton QB Tennessee 6’5.0” 235

