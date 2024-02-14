Former Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd Joins Commanders Coaching Staff

A little while ago, it was announced that former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater would return to his high school alma mater to become the head coach of their football team. Now another player from the Mike Zimmer era has a new coaching gig.

The #Commanders are hiring #Cowboys assistant Sharrif Floyd as their assistant DL coach, as the former standout #Vikings DT continues to work his way up. Floyd was with Dan Quinn in Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2024

Sharrif Floyd — who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, is reportedly joining the Washington Commanders coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach under new head coach Dan Quinn. The two previously worked together last season for the Dallas Cowboys. Quinn served as the team’s defensive coordinator, while Floyd was listed as an assistant defensive line coach/defensive quality control coach.

Oddly enough, the Dallas Cowboys ended up reuniting with Mike Zimmer and naming him the team’s new defensive coordinator despite the Rex Ryan rumors. So even though Sharrif Floyd spent most of his career playing for Mike Zimmer in Minnesota, it appears that he is more loyal to Dan Quinn. This isn’t really a stunning revelation, since most coaches like to bring their assistants with them whenever they change teams but I thought it was worth pointing out.

"The Dallas Cowboys loved Rex Ryan..



Mike Zimmer's deal isn't done yet and they've reached back out to Rex Ryan" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/0iVXpKj7Ja — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 12, 2024

Sharrif Floyd’s playing career was cut short after a botched surgery, so it’s really nice to hear that he has found a way to continue his football career through coaching. Who knows, in 20 years from now Floyd could be a defensive coordinator in the NFL. It would make for a cool story if he found his way back to the Vikings.