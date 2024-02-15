Top 10 Quarterbacks of the 2024 NFL Draft - Who Do You Want on the Vikings?

On The Real Forno Show, Tyler Forness takes us through a comprehensive rundown of the top 10 quarterbacks of the 2024 NFL Draft. In this episode, Tyler, known for his in-depth analysis, provides a detailed assessment of each quarterback, discussing their strengths and weaknesses, and how they might fit into the competitive landscape of the NFL.

The Countdown Begins - Number 10: Joe Milton, Tennessee

The countdown of the top 10 quarterbacks begins with Joe Milton from Tennessee. Despite boasting one of the strongest arms ever seen, Tyler doesn’t consider Milton to be a good fit for the NFL. His key weaknesses include a lack of field vision and an inability to progress through his reads. Tyler suggests that a position change might be Milton's best course of action, hinting at a potential switch to tight end.

Number 9: Jordan Travis, Florida State, A Dual Threat

The ninth spot on the list is held by Florida State quarterback, Jordan Travis. While Travis’s athleticism and dual-threat ability are eye-catching, Tyler finds his overall performance less impressive. Criticizing his poor placement and inability to throw over 20 yards, Tyler suggests Travis’s arm strength may not be up to NFL standards. Nonetheless, he sees potential in Travis as a backup quarterback, capable of stepping in and making plays when needed.

A Detour: The Curious Case of Brock Purdy

Responding to a viewer question about former quarterback, Brock Purdy, Tyler delves into an interesting discussion. Despite Purdy’s promising performance in 2019, his subsequent decline raises questions about his potential growth. Tyler uses Purdy’s case as a cautionary example of the importance of considering a player’s development curve when evaluating their potential.

Number 8: Bo Nix, Oregon, Unimpressive Performance

Tyler ranks Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix, at number eight. Despite a successful college career, Tyler doubts Nix’s ability to process A, B, C, and D well and criticizes his tendency to “bozo bail” the pocket. Tyler suggests that while Nix may have thrived in college football, he may struggle to adapt to the demands of the NFL.

No. 7: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Kicking off our list at number seven is Spencer Rattler. Rattler is a quarterback bursting with talent, but his career has been as much about questions as it has been about his abilities. In the year 2020, Rattler looked like a surefire candidate for the first overall pick in 2022. He demonstrated exceptional skills at Oklahoma, showing accuracy, velocity, and a remarkable ability to move with the ball.

However, Rattler’s performance took a significant step back the following year, leading to an unexpected turn in his career. The fan base turned on him, the coaching staff benched him, and eventually, Rattler found himself leaving Oklahoma.

Despite these challenges, Rattler demonstrated resilience by joining South Carolina’s offense. Here, despite a less-than-ideal offensive line, Rattler managed to make it work, showing that there was much more that he could offer. While he made some poor decisions and put the ball in harm’s way, Rattler showed promise with his exceptional arm talent.

His future in the NFL remains uncertain, but if placed in a nurturing environment, he could potentially develop into a top-end starter. He has the arm talent to be a top-tier quarterback, but the rest of his game needs work, development, and refinement.

No. 6: Michael Pratt, Tulane

Next on the list is Michael Pratt from Tulane. Pratt’s playing style brings to mind Teddy Bridgewater, demonstrating accuracy and an ability to layer the ball nicely. However, unlike Bridgewater, Pratt’s arm strength, or lack thereof, raises concerns about his future in the NFL.

Nevertheless, Pratt’s ability to make good decisions, process the field well, and eat up chunks of yards with his running ability exemplifies his potential. He has the makings of an NFL quarterback and has earned himself a second-round grade. However, his lack of arm strength may limit his ability to elevate his game at the next level.

No. 5: Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Penix Jr. is a player who has a knack for throwing a deep ball with great anticipation. He’s demonstrated the ability to trust his receivers and has built a good rapport with them, which can be a valuable asset for any team.

However, Penix’s inconsistent performance and poor footwork raise questions about his readiness for the NFL. He has also had a history of injuries, including two season-ending torn ACLs and major shoulder injuries. These injuries could potentially affect his draft stock and future in the NFL.

Despite these challenges, Penix has shown promise and potential in his ability to maximize output and develop chemistry with his receivers.

Number 4: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan, A Promising Prospect

A significant portion of the episode was dedicated to J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, who has recently garnered a lot of attention among Vikings fans. According to Tyler, McCarthy has been the talk of the town, with discussions about his potential top 10 spot in the draft.

Tyler describes McCarthy as a “high floor, high ceiling” type of player, indicating he already has a solid skill set but also has the potential for significant growth. He already shows the ability to operate an NFL offense and make quality decisions. He also possesses mobility, which allows him to gain yards on the ground.

Despite all these positives, Tyler mentions that McCarthy still has some questions to answer, particularly about his performance at the intermediate level of the field.

Number 3: Caleb Williams, USC, A Player with Heart and Talent

Next up is Caleb Williams from USC. Known for his emotional style of play, Williams has been a topic of discussion among fans and analysts. Tyler, however, views this emotional style as a testament to Williams’ passion for the game, something he believes is a strength rather than a weakness.

According to Tyler, Williams possesses exceptional arm talent, similar to that of Aaron Rodgers. He sees Williams as a player with great potential, especially if given the right environment and coaching.

Number 2: Jayden Daniels, LSU, The Dual Threat with a Bright Future

The third quarterback Tyler delves into is Jaden Daniels. Daniels is described as a true dual threat, capable of making significant plays both as a passer and a runner. Tyler notes that Daniels’ ability to attack vertically, both with the football in his hands and throwing it, makes him a formidable player.

Daniels’ growth and development, particularly his transition from Arizona State to LSU, are also highlighted in the episode. Tyler admires the way Daniels adapted to his new environment and developed into an NFL-caliber passer.

Number 1: Drake Maye, North Carolina, The Standout Quarterback

The discussion kicks off with Tyler’s number one pick for the upcoming draft, Drake Maye from North Carolina. Tyler heaps praises on Maye, likening him to Justin Herbert, a well-established name in the NFL. He points out their similar physical attributes and playing styles, which he believes are a testament to Maye’s potential.

However, Tyler doesn’t shy away from highlighting Maye’s areas for improvement. He notes that Maye’s footwork and processing speed could use some tuning. Despite these minor concerns, Tyler remains steadfast in his belief that Maye’s natural talent and field vision eclipse these shortcomings. He asserts that Maye is potentially the best quarterback in this class, making him a hot prospect for the draft.

Looking Forward to the Draft and the Vikings' Hopes

As the episode winds down, Tyler shares his hopes for the Minnesota Vikings in the upcoming draft. He is visibly excited at the prospect of Drake Maye joining the Vikings. In a playful challenge to the NFL, he encourages them to let Maye fall to the Vikings in the draft.

Tyler reminds viewers that his rankings are not definitive and may shift as more information emerges leading up to the draft. Each player brings unique strengths and challenges to the table, and projections can vary widely based on individual perceptions and evaluations.

The real test for these players will come when they join the NFL and are able to demonstrate their capabilities on the field. Until then, we can only speculate and anticipate their potential impact on the game.

The 2024 NFL Draft promises to be an exciting event with a wealth of talent. He also teases future episodes where he will delve deeper into the top picks for the 2024 NFL Draft, keeping the audience hooked for more.

In Review: The Top 10 Lineup

The episode began with Tyler revealing his top 10 quarterbacks for the upcoming draft. This list, ranked from one to ten, included:

Drake Maye QB North Carolina Caleb Williams QB USC Jayden Daniels QB LSU J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan Michael Penix Jr QB Washington Michael Pratt QB Tulane Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina Bo Nix QB Oregon Jordan Travis QB Florida State Joe Milton QB Tennessee

In conclusion, The Real Forno Show offers a thorough, enlightening, and engaging examination of the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Tyler’s expert analysis and insightful commentary make for an interesting listen for football fans and those curious about the future of the NFL.

Listen:

Watch:

Stay tuned for more episodes of The Real Forno Show for more in-depth insights into the NFL and its players.

FAN WITH US!!!

Tyler Forness @TheRealForno of Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and the Vikings Wire @TheVikingsWire and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow. Podcasts partnered with Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN and Fans First Sports Network’s NFL feed @FFSN_NFL.