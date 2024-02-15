Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 February 2024

Are you not entertained?
Since yore last open thread
Are There Super Bowl Lessons the Vikings Can Learn From?
Is the Vikings' quarterback situation holding up Justin Jefferson's extension?
Former Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd Joins Commanders Coaching Staff
Other News
Five teams poised to take a major fall in 2024: Browns could take step back; Saints, Vikings have questions
Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
The Vikings were primed to take a fall from their 13-4 record in 2022, and they did, experiencing a six-game drop off in 2023. Minnesota has excellent pass-catching talent with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison , but T.J. Hockenson may be out for the majority of 2024 recovering from ACL and MCL surgery.
Then there’s Kirk Cousins , who is a free agent and the glue to this whole season. Do the Vikings want to pay more than $40 million to a 35-year-old quarterback who has won one playoff game in his six seasons with the team? Or is it time to move on and find the next franchise quarterback in the draft?
At least the Vikings have Brian Flores to lead the defense, as they improved from 27th in points allowed per possession in 2022 to 18th in 2023. Without Cousins in an NFC North with the Detroit Lions, along with the rising Green Bay Packers and improving Chicago Bears, this year could be a rough one for the Vikings.
Justin Jefferson wants to know Vikings' plans at QB before signing extension, per report
Yes, the Vikings Could Pay Both Cousins and Jefferson if They Wanted To
Formulating Vikings free agency plans, with and without Kirk Cousins
Insider calls Bo Nix the Vikings' 'preferred option' at quarterback
Vikings Currently Betting Favorites to Draft J.J. McCarthy in April
Yore Mock
https://www.drafttek.com/2024-NFL-Mock-Draft/2024-NFL-Mock-Draft-Round-1.asp
Round 1 Pick 11 Jared Verse Florida State EDGE Height: 6’3” Weight: 253
Round 2 Pick 42 J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB Height: 6’3” Weight: 196
Round 4 Pick 109 Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DL3T Height: 6’4” Weight: 295
Round 4 Pick 130 Javion Cohen Miami (FL) OG Height: 6’4” Weight: 305
Round 5 Pick 156 Luke McCaffrey Rice WR Height: 6’2” Weight: 195
Round 5 Pick 166 Marist Liufau Notre Dame OLB Height: 6’2” Weight: 239
Round 6 Pick 182 Kitan Oladapo Oregon State S Height: 6’2” Weight: 219
Round 6 Pick 195 Jaylen Wright Tennessee RB Height: 5’11” Weight: 210
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
