Wes Phillips to plead guilty to DWI charge on Friday

The majority of the coaches on the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff were retained for their positions for the 2024 season. One of those coaches is on his way to settling something that came up during the latter portion of this past season.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips is set to plead guilty to charges stemming from his DWI arrest this past season. He will do so in a Hennepin County court on Friday.

Phillips was arrested on 8 December and, after blowing a .10 on a sobriety test, was charged with 4th-degree DWI. No action was taken against Phillips during the season, and he continued to coach the Vikings’ offense the rest of the way.

According to Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated, Phillips will pay a fine of $378 and do eight hours of community service work. At this time, there hasn’t been any word on what charge Phillips will be pleading guilty to, whether it’s the 4th-degree DWI or a lesser charge that was agreed to by Phillips’ representation and county prosecutors.

Phillips has been the Vikings’ offensive coordinator since coming over from Los Angeles with Kevin O’Connell when the team hired him in 2022.