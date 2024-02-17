Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 February 2024

The combine is on February 26th. 9 days to go before we see Men In Tights!
NFL Combine invites 2024: Complete list of participants, workout times & more
Any snubs?
Since yore last open thread
Top 10 Quarterbacks of the 2024 NFL Draft - Who Do You Want on the Vikings?
Marcus Davenport’s time in purple is (probably) about to end
A look at the Vikings’ pending free agents
Other News
Vikings Listed as Best Fit For Star Free Agent Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
One (team) that should be particularly interested is the Minnesota Vikings. From a sheer football standpoint, Winfield fits in with what they do on defense. Like Todd Bowles’ system in Tampa Bay, Brian Flores has brought a blitz-happy approach to Minnesota that relies on multiple looks and blitz packages to wreak havoc. Winfield’s ability to play all over the field would give Flores someone to weaponize within his scheme.
Then there’s the obvious off-field connections that could make Minnesota attractive. Winfield was a Minnesota Golden Gopher in college, and his dad, Antoine Winfield Sr., played for the Vikings for nine years.
Is there a trade-up scenario that makes sense for Vikings?
Making a trade to the top with lots of competition and a quarterback in the mix guarantees that a deal to get from No. 11 to No. 3 will not be a technical “win” for the Vikings. Everyone’s price increased when San Francisco set the standard by trading three first-round Picks and a third-rounder to Miami in 2021 to move up from No. 12 but even if draft charts hand out a serious L to the team making the big swing the W comes in a different form if that quarterback works out: Surplus value.
Next year there are 12 quarterbacks schedule to make $40 million per year or more and a contract extension for Detroit’s Jared Goff will add him to the list. Last year’s No. 1 overall Pick Bryce Young will have four seasons of cap hits under $13 million. That’s an entire winning window of $27 million in surplus value versus a veteran quarterback. What can you get with $27 million? That’s Joey Bosa’s salary. That’s more than veteran cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Darius Slay made combined. That’s an entire interior offensive line.
Yore Mock
Warning: an alternate idea is worth considering even if ultimately stupid
...
Trade Partner: Colts
Sent: Justin Jefferson
Received: Pick 15, Pick 82, 2025 2nd, 2025 4th, 2026 5th, WR Alec Pierce
...
Trade Partner: Jaguars
Sent: Pick 11
Received: Pick 17, Pick 48
...
Trade Partner: Texans
Sent: Pick 17
Received: Pick 23, Pick 85
...
1.15 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan 6’ 3” 202
1.23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU 6’ 4” 205
2.42 Graham Barton OL Duke 6’5” 314
2.48 Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama 6’3.2” 257
3.82 Brandon Dorlus DL-EDGE Oregon 6’3.1” 272
3.85 Junior Colson LB Michigan 6’5” 314
4.109 Dominick Puni OT Kansas 6’4.3” 323
4.130 Ray Davis RB Kentucky 5’8.4” 220
5.145 Jarvis Brownlee Jr CB Louisville 5’10.5” 183
5.157 Kitan Oladapo S Oregon State 6’1” 217
5.166 Jordan Jefferson DT LSU 6’2.5” 323
6.179 Brennan Jackson EDGE Washington State 6’4” 264
7.227 Cam Little K Arkansas 6’0” 173
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...