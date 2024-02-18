Best free agent fits for the Vikings

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL, free agency serves as a pivot point for teams to add to their rosters and address key needs. From dynamic playmakers to stalwart defenders, the pursuit of the perfect free agent fit is a delicate balance of skill, chemistry, and cost. Join us as we dive into the best possible free agent fits for the 2024 Minnesota Vikings.

Starting with a few of our own pending free agents, Kirk Cousins, Danielle Hunter, and Dalton Risner:

Kirk Cousins is obviously coming off of the season-ending Achilles injury, but just before he was forced out, Kirk was performing at an MVP level. Before the injury, Kirk Cousins has passed for 4,000 or more yards in seven of eight seasons. Keep in mind the Chicago Bears have NEVER had one quarterback do this in the history of the franchise. Sorry, Chicago. Kirk is predicted to get paid at the top of this free agency class with reports ranging from 35 to 45 million dollars a year, and if we know Kirk, all guaranteed.

Danielle Hunter is also due to be paid a large sum of money after his best season in the NFL with 16.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. It’s easy to imagine the Vikings want him to retire a Viking, but with a few big future contracts due soon, it is unclear if the Vikings are willing to allocate the resources for a “win now” approach, or if they want to let him test the market.

Dalton Risner was signed to the Vikings roster in the early parts of the 2023 season, which led to the eventual trade of Ezra Cleveland who the Vikings also would have had to pay this off-season. Dalton Risner also played his best ball in 2023 and is believed to have earned a multi-year deal to stay in Minnesota. If the Vikings can find a way to keep Risner, they will bring back the same starting five offensive lineman back from last year.

Next on the list for best fit free agents are all coming from one of the other 31 NFL teams. The players on this list are Antoine Winfield Jr., Christian Wilkins, and Jaylon Johnson.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has quietly developed into one of, if not the best safety in the league and the Vikings now have the chance to bring him back home. Coming out of the University of Minnesota and entering the 2020 NFL draft, the Vikings had multiple chances to select the home-grown talent, but never did. He eventually ended up getting drafted 45th overall to the Tampa Bay Bucs, where he would go on to help the Tom Brady-led team to a Super Bowl Title. It would be fascinating to see how Brian Flores would use the talents of someone like Winfield who can virtually do it all. If the Vikings were to sign Winfield, look for Cam Bynum to move back to his natural slot cornerback position.

Christian Wilkins was drafted just one year before Antione Winfield Jr., when he was selected 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 Draft. In 2023, Wilkins finished with 69 tackles, and 9 sacks. He also stated that he would like to be paid like one of the top interior defensive linemen that he is. Depending on who the Vikings decide to or not to sign, Christian Wilkins would be another great fit in a Brian Flores defense considering Wilkins was Brian Flores’ first draft pick as an NFL head coach.

The last free agent that would fit perfectly on this Vikings roster would be Bears’ cornerback, Jaylon Johnson. Johnson had his best NFL season last year when he recorded 4 interceptions after only having one within his first 3 seasons. Johnson does his best work on the outside, where he has been known to shut down opposing teams best wide receivers since his Pac-12 days in Utah. Johnson has the perfect build and play style combination that would flourish in Flores’ aggressive defensive schemes.

All of these free agent fits coming to the Vikings in 2024 are dependent on one or two variables, and those variables are going to be worked out amongst the front office and coaching staff to determine the best path of success. If the front office can make the numbers work, there are great players like the ones listed above who would come in and instantly make this team better.

Which free agents are you advocating for the most this year?