Vikings currently favorites in Kirk Cousins derby

We know that the quarterback situation for the Minnesota Vikings has been the primary topic of discussion during this early portion of the offseason. As things stand right now, one outlet that we’re quite familiar with thinks that the purple will be bringing back their current starting quarterback for 2024.

Our friends over at the DraftKings Sportsbook have posted their odds for who they think Cousins’ next team will be, and right now the Vikings are listed as the favorites with -200 odds. For the non-degenerates out there, that means you would have to bet $200 on the Vikings resigning Cousins in order to make $100 out of it ($300 payout minus your $200 original bet). Every other team that’s listed as a potential destination for Cousins is on the “plus” side, meaning that they’re significant underdogs in the Cousins sweepstakes at this point.

The next-highest team on the list to sign Cousins is the Atlanta Falcons, who are currently +300 in the betting odds. From there, it jumps up to +800 for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, and then to +1000 for the Las Vegas Raiders.

(Sin City Kirko? What’s not to like there?)

DraftKings has posted the odds for two other quarterbacks, those being Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Neither of those two are currently favored to return to their current team. The Steelers are actually leading the odds for Wilson at -110, and they’re also. . .somehow. . .the favorites to land Fields at -120. So, I guess the Steelers are going to be getting their quarterback from somewhere other than the 2024 NFL Draft if they have anything to say about it.

Obviously, a lot can change between now and the start of the 2024 NFL league year in about three weeks. However, people who make their living setting the odds on these sorts of things believe that the Vikings are going to be bringing Kirk Cousins back in 2024.

Do you think they’re right?